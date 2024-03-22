‘Murder Mubarak’: Does it live up to the hype?

Netflix's "Murder Mubarak" unfolds within the opulent walls of the Royal Delhi Club, a playground for the city's elite. However, the facade of sophistication shatters when a prominent member is found dead. The film boasts a glamorous setting and a promising cast, aiming to weave intrigue with its whodunit narrative. Director Homi Adajania injects humour into the proceedings by presenting different versions of the same scene.

The sharp script, laced with dark humour, keeps the audience engaged. Social commentary woven into the narrative adds another layer to the story, highlighting the hidden cracks beneath the seemingly perfect facade of high society. The extended runtime, though sometimes excessive, allows for a deeper exploration of the characters' motivations and pasts. This deeper character development elevates the experience as we become invested in the lives of those caught up in the web of the murder.

While the premise sparks initial interest, the film's pacing falters. The lavish lifestyles of the club members take centre stage at times, detracting from the central mystery. The opulent visuals, though initially appealing, do not always propel the plot forward. The adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel "Club You to Death" does not fully translate the source material's suspense to the screen. The whodunit element, which should be the driving force, feels heavily underdeveloped, and the slow-burn narrative leaves viewers wanting more from the mystery.

Performances are a mixed bag. Karisma Kapoor shines in her return to the screen as a washed-up actress with secrets. The rest of the cast also adds their own charm, with Sanjay Kapoor playing a pompous raja and Pankaj Tripathi offering his signature affability. Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma also deliver nuanced performances, breathing life into seemingly complex characters.

Overall, the film pays homage to the classic whodunit style, with its isolated setting and colourful cast of suspects, but it suffers from a crucial misstep. The murderer's identity becomes somewhat apparent early on, robbing the film of some of its suspense. This predictability acts as a bit of a spoilsport, hindering the thrill of the chase that is so essential to the whodunit genre. The basic plot has potential, and glimpses of a captivating whodunit emerge. However, the focus on extravagant settings and uneven pacing leaves us wanting more. This film might appeal to those curious about a world of wealth and mystery, but those seeking a fast-paced, suspenseful whodunit might want to look elsewhere.