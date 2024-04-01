‘Crew’ to hit Star Cineplex today

The much-anticipated aviator heist comedy film "Crew" is set to finally hit the silver screens of Star Cineplex today (April 1).

The Bollywood movie has been imported to Bangladesh under the Safta (South Asian Free Trade Area) agreement.

"Crew" was scheduled for release in Bangladesh alongside its global premiere on March 29. Despite preparations for a grand premiere, the screening couldn't proceed on the scheduled day as the film couldn't get censor clearance.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager of Media and Marketing, Star Cineplex, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Under the Safta agreement, 'Crew' will be released in Bangladesh today. This is the first time Star Cineplex has imported Hindi cinema under the agreement."

"The pact allows Bangladeshi audiences to enjoy Bollywood films on the same day as Indian audiences, which is certainly joyful for them. We hope the audience will enjoy it," he added.

The movie, which has brought together three powerhouse actresses from different generations of Indian cinema, has generated significant buzz amongst moviegoers since its release. However, adhering to regulations, the film will not be screened at Star Cineplex during the Eid festival.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, "Crew" revolves around the story of three air hostesses grappling with financial woes amid an airline crisis. Portrayed by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, these leading ladies embark on a scheme to earn quick cash through unconventional means. Adding to the star-studded cast, Diljit Dosanjh assumes the role of a customs officer, while Kapil Sharma takes on the character of Tabu's husband.

Joining the ensemble are seasoned actors Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, alongside Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

"Crew" delves into the pressing issues plaguing the airline industry, injecting a dose of comedy into the narrative. Notably, this marks the first collaboration between Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in a comedic setting.

In discussions about the movie, Kareena Kapoor described "Crew" as a quintessential "commercial masala film," highlighting its comedic and entertaining elements with a predominantly female-led cast.