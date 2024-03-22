Studio Ghibli’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ set to hit Netflix screens globally

The enchanting tale of "The Boy and the Heron", an Oscar-winning animated masterpiece from the renowned Studio Ghibli, is poised to captivate audiences worldwide as it prepares to make its debut on Netflix. Originally titled "Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru Ka," the film, crafted by the visionary Hayao Miyazaki, clinched the prestigious Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, solidifying its place as a cinematic gem.

Previously confined to streaming on Max, the escalating demand for this whimsical creation has prompted its expansion to a broader audience.

Netflix has announced the global expansion of its exclusive deal with Studio Ghibli. The streaming giant has added 22 new films to its global library, all of which will be available on Netflix worldwide. These films will be available everywhere, except in the US and Japan. In the United States, Max recently acquired the streaming rights for the half-a-biographical fantasy film by Hayao Miyazaki, allowing it to become the streaming home exclusively for Studio Ghibli films.

A concrete release date for "The Boy and the Heron" on Netflix is slated to be unveiled imminently.

In a strategic move, GKIDS (Ghibli Kids North America) and Max have agreed to maintain Ghibli's films on Warner Bros.'s Discovery platform for an additional period of time according to a Hollywood reporter. In addition, Netflix has entered into a global licensing agreement with GKIDS and Goodfellas to distribute Ghibli titles worldwide.

"The Boy and the Heron," which graced Japanese theatres in 2023, spins the poignant yarn of Mahito Maki, a young lad thrust into the tumultuous backdrop of the Pacific War. Following the loss of his mother, Mahito seeks solace in the countryside, where he stumbles upon a desolate tower that harbours secrets waiting to be unravelled. Renowned for its intricate animation and profound narrative depth, this project stands as one of Japan's most lavish animated productions to date.

Marking Miyazaki's triumphant return to the director's chair after a decade-long hiatus, "The Boy and the Heron" showcases his unparalleled storytelling prowess. Garnering widespread acclaim, the film amassed a staggering USD 85 million in box office receipts in Japan alone. Across the shores of North America, it soared to the summit of cinematic success, amassing a remarkable USD 12.8 million in its opening weekend, cementing its status as the year's highest-grossing film.