Hayao Miyazaki wins first Golden Globe for ‘The Boy and the Heron’

Renowned filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki has secured his first Golden Globe Award for his semi-autobiographical fantasy film, "The Boy and the Heron", in the animated feature category.

His victory for the Japan-set film achieved several milestones, including Miyazaki's inaugural Golden Globe Award, Studio Ghibli's first win (the animation studio he co-founded), GKIDS' first triumph as the US distributor, and the first-ever recognition for an animated feature not crafted in the English language.

"The Boy and the Heron" is touted as Miyazaki's farewell film, capping his illustrious career. The acclaimed filmmaker, known for winning a competitive Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2001 for "Spirited Away" and receiving an Academy Honourary Award in 2014, also garnered a Golden Globe nomination in 2013 for "The Wind Rises", a film made in a foreign language.

Miyazaki's notable works encompass "Howl's Moving Castle", "Princess Mononoke", "My Neighbor Totoro", and "Ponyo."

"The Boy and the Heron" earned a nomination in the animated feature category at the Golden Globes, competing against films like "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", "Elemental," "The Super Mario Bros Movie," "Suzume", and "Wish".