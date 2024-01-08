'Oppenheimer, 'Poor Things' win major awards at Golden Globes
Historical drama "Oppenheimer" and gothic comedy "Poor Things" earned the top honors on Sunday at the Golden Globes, Hollywood's star-studded kickoff to its annual awards season.
"Oppenheimer" was named best movie drama by roughly 300 entertainment journalists who voted on the Globes as a part of a new organization created after an ethics and diversity scandal.
"Poor Things," starring Emma Stone as a deceased woman revived by scientists, won best movie musical or comedy, beating female-empowerment blockbuster "Barbie."
In television categories, "Succession" was named best drama. "The Bear," about the struggles of owning a restaurant, won best TV comedy.
The glitzy ceremony kicked off Hollywood's annual awards season, which culminates with the Oscars on March 10, and brought top stars together for the first time after six months of strikes by actors and writers in 2023. The event gave performers the chance to mingle and to publicize their movies and TV shows after months when red carpets and other promotion was prohibited.
The ceremony was broadcast live on CBS and streamed simultaneously for subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime.
See the full list of winners
Best Motion Picture, Drama
"Oppenheimer"
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
"Poor Things"
Best Motion Picture, Animated
"The Boy and the Heron"
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
"Barbie"
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
Best Director, Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
"What Was I Made For?," from "Barbie"
Best Television Series, Drama
"Succession"
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
"The Bear"
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
"Beef"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Sarah Snook, "Succession"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie
Ali Wong, "Beef"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, "Beef"s
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, "Ricky Gervais: Armageddon"
