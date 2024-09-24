Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi to lead in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ adaptation

With Robbie and Elordi joining the cast, “Wuthering Heights” reunites several key players from “Saltburn”, including Fennell herself.

Academy Award-winning director and screenwriter Emerald Fennell is set to bring her unique vision to Emily Brontë's classic novel "Wuthering Heights", with a star-studded cast led by Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Robbie, an Academy Award nominee, will take on the role of Catherine Earnshaw, while BAFTA nominee Elordi will portray Heathcliff.

Produced by MRC, the film is slated to begin shooting in the UK in 2025, with LuckyChap, the production company co-founded by Robbie, on board as a producer. This project marks Fennell's third collaboration with LuckyChap, following the success of her 2020 Oscar-winning film "Promising Young Woman" and 2023's "Saltburn".

Emerald Fennell announced her adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" earlier this year, sharing a teaser graphic with a haunting quote from the novel: "Be with me always – Take any form – Drive me mad." The announcement stirred excitement, especially among fans of her previous work, which includes a featured role in "Barbie", a blockbuster film that grossed us $1.4 billion worldwide and was produced by LuckyChap.

With Robbie and Elordi joining the cast, "Wuthering Heights" reunites several key players from "Saltburn", including Fennell herself. The ensemble could potentially expand, with "Saltburn" star Barry Keoghan expressing interest in working with Fennell again. "Anything Emerald touches, I'm there," Keoghan recently told Variety.

Robbie, who has produced both of Fennell's previous films, has praised the director's distinctive style. "Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly. She's so masterful at tone and plot," Robbie said in an interview earlier this year.

Fans of both Robbie and Fennell have long been waiting to see the actress in front of the camera in one of Fennell's projects. After Carey Mulligan's Oscar-nominated performance in "Promising Young Woman" and Barry Keoghan's starring role in "Saltburn", Robbie now steps into a leading role that promises to showcase her formidable acting range.

The upcoming "Wuthering Heights" film adds to Robbie's impressive slate of projects. She is also set to star in Kogonada's "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey", scheduled for release in May 2025, and is involved in LuckyChap's latest theatrical venture, "The Big Gay Jamboree". Meanwhile, Elordi, fresh off his role as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla", is set to appear in Justin Kurzel's "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" and Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein".