Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson eyed for next ‘James Bond’ film

As Amazon prepares to usher in a new era for the iconic "James Bond" franchise, three emerging actors—Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson—are reportedly leading the contenders' list for the coveted role of 007.

According to a report by Variety, the studio is prioritising actors under the age of 30, indicating a significant shift from previous portrayals of the legendary British spy. While no official meetings have been confirmed, the speculation continues to grow. Amazon has yet to issue a formal statement.

The casting speculation follows the announcement that acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the next "Bond" film. Known for his work in "Dune" and "Arrival", Villeneuve was selected over other high-profile names including Edward Berger ("Conclave"), Jonathan Nolan ("Westworld"), Paul King ("Paddington"), and Edgar Wright ("Shaun of the Dead").

Currently engaged in pre-production for "Dune 3", the director stated, "I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come."

Previous rumours had hinted at Alfonso Cuarón, director of "Gravity", taking the helm due to his past collaboration with producer David Heyman. However, Cuarón has since opted to direct "Jane", a dark comedy featuring Charlize Theron.

Among the leading names, Tom Holland, 29, best known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, had earlier pitched the concept of a younger "Bond" film to Sony during the promotions of "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

"It didn't really make sense," Holland admitted in a 2022 interview, noting that the Bond estate was not receptive to the idea. The actor is next set to appear in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" and the upcoming fourth "Spider-Man" instalment.

Harris Dickinson, who gained prominence through "Triangle of Sadness" and "Babygirl", recently received critical acclaim at Cannes for his directorial debut, "Urchin". Asked in 2023 about potentially playing Bond, Dickinson responded, "I mean, listen, man, you'd be a fool to not entertain that role."

Jacob Elordi, the youngest and only Australian among the trio, may follow in the footsteps of George Lazenby. Known for his performances in "Euphoria" and "Priscilla", Elordi is next slated to appear in "Wuthering Heights" opposite Margot Robbie. Reflecting on the Bond speculation last year, he remarked, "I just like that people may want to put me in their movies."

The 26th "Bond" film remains in early development and, as per Variety, is unlikely to reach theatres before 2028. Amazon MGM, which acquired creative control of the franchise in a landmark deal reportedly worth $1 billion, is looking to reshape the future of 007.

This upcoming title will mark the first in the franchise since Daniel Craig's final outing in "No Time to Die", which grossed over $774 million globally.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman joined the project earlier this year, hinting at an ambitious direction for the beloved spy series. With casting still underway, speculation continues over who will inherit the mantle of cinema's most enduring secret agent.