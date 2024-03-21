TV & Film
Margot Robbie takes the reins of a Sims movie next

Photos: Collected

In the wake of the blockbuster success of "Barbie", Margot Robbie is taking on another iconic intellectual property (IP). As initially reported by Jeff Sneider and subsequently confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie and her production company LuckyChap are currently pitching a movie based on the beloved video game franchise "The Sims" to various Hollywood studios.

Kate Herron, known for directing the first season of "Loki" on Disney+, is set to helm the film. Additionally, she is collaborating with Briony Redman to co-write the screenplay.

Disney to honour Miley Cyrus, Harrison Ford and several others as Disney Legends

Like "Barbie", "The Sims" lacks a concrete narrative or plot. However, studios have confidence in Robbie, who, along with director and writer Greta Gerwig, transformed "Barbie" into a billion-dollar film franchise. Currently, a bidding war between studios and streaming platforms is underway.

Margot Robbie
push notification