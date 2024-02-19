2024 People's Choice Awards: ‘Barbie’, and ‘Grey's Anatomy’ lead winners
The 2024 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, unfolded on Sunday, broadcasted live across NBC, Peacock, and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
This year, the awards showcased a broader spectrum with a total of 45 categories. Notable victories included "Barbie" clinching the prestigious Movie of the Year accolade, while "Grey's Anatomy" secured the title of TV Show of the Year. Additionally, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Ice Spice, Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal, and many others emerged as winners in various categories.
Read on for the complete list of winners.
The Movie of the Year
Barbie - WINNER
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film
The Little Mermaid
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Action Movie of the Year
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - WINNER
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The Comedy Movie of the Year
80 for Brady
Anyone but You
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
Barbie - WINNER
Cocaine Bear
No Hard Feelings
Wonka
The Drama Movie of the Year
Creed III
Five Nights at Freddy's
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leave the World Behind
M3GAN
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Scream VI
The Color Purple
The Male Movie Star of the Year
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Ryan Gosling, Barbie - WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
The Female Movie Star of the Year
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Margot Robbie, Barbie - WINNER
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Action Movie Star of the Year
Brie Larson, The Marvels
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - WINNER
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Comedy Movie Star of the Year
Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Glen Powell, Anyone but You
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings - WINNER
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
The Drama Movie Star of the Year
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI - WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
The Movie Performance of the Year
America Ferrera, Barbie - WINNER
Charles Melton, May December
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Natalie Portman, May December
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air
The Show of the Year
Grey's Anatomy - WINNER
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Last of Us
Vanderpump Rules
The Comedy Show of the Year
Abbott Elementary
And Just Like That...
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building - WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Young Sheldon
The Drama Show of the Year
Chicago Fire
Ginny & Georgia
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Succession
The Last of Us - WINNER
The Morning Show
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year
Ahsoka
American Horror Story: Delicate
Black Mirror
Ghosts
Loki - WINNER
Secret Invasion
The Mandalorian
The Witcher
The Reality Show of the Year
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Selling Sunset
The Kardashians - WINNER
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Vanderpump Rules
The Competition Show of the Year
America's Got Talent
American Idol
Big Brother
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Squid Game: The Challenge
The Voice - WINNER
The Bingeworthy Show of the Year
Beef
Citadel
Jury Duty
Love Is Blind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Crown
The Night Agent
The Summer I Turned Pretty - WINNER
The Male TV Star of the Year
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - WINNER
Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
The Female TV Star of the Year
Ali Wong, Beef
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building - WINNER
The Comedy TV Star of the Year
Ali Wong, Beef
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
The Drama TV Star of the Year
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show - WINNER
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
The TV Performance of the Year
Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Billie Eilish, Swarm - WINNER
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Steven Yuen, Beef
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
The Reality TV Star of the Year
Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians - WINNER
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Competition Contestant of the Year
Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars - WINNER
Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
Iam Tongi, American Idol
Keke Palmer, That's My Jam
Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race
Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
The Daytime Talk Show of the Year
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Mark
Sherri
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show - WINNER
The View
Today
The Nighttime Talk Show of the Year
Hart to Heart
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - WINNER
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
The Host of the Year
Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen
Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam - WINNER
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Terry Crews, America's Got Talent
The Male Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook - WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
The Female Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift - WINNER
The Male Country Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
HARDY
Jelly Roll - WINNER
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
The Female Country Artist of the Year
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson - WINNER
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
The Male Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny - WINNER
Bizarrap
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Ozuna
The Female Latin Artist of the Year
Ángela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira - WINNER
Young Miko
The Pop Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift - WINNER
The Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Nicki Minaj - WINNER
Post Malone
Travis Scott
The R&B Artist of the Year
Beyoncé - WINNER
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monét
The New Artist of the Year
Coi Leray
Ice Spice - WINNER
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
The Group/Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids - WINNER
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
The Song of the Year
"Dance The Night," Dua Lipa
"Fast Car," Luke Combs
"Flowers," Miley Cyrus
"Fukumean," Gunna
"greedy," Tate McRae
"Last Night," Morgan Wallen
"Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat
"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
The Album of the Year
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
For All the Dogs, Drake
Gettin' Old, Luke Combs
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
The Collaboration Song of the Year
"All My Life," Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua - WINNER
"Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma
"First Person Shooter," Drake feat. J. Cole
"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
"Seven," Jung Kook feat. Latto
"TQG," Karol G, Shakira
"Un x100to," Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny
The Concert Tour of the Year
+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour
Love On Tour, Harry Styles
Luke Combs World Tour
Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time World Tour
P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - WINNER
The Social Celebrity of the Year
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift - WINNER
The Comedy Act of the Year
Baby J, John Mulaney
Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
I'm an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Off the Record, Trevor Noah
Reality Check, Kevin Hart
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock - WINNER
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
The Athlete of the Year
Coco Gauff
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Sabrina Ionescu
Simone Biles
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce - WINNER
