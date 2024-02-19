Matthew Perry left out of the BAFTA ‘In Memoriam’ segment

The omission of Matthew Perry from the in memoriam segment at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Sunday triggered backlash among social media users.

Following Matthew's passing in October last year at the age of 54, his absence from the tribute, set to a special arrangement of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" performed by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, drew swift criticism on social media, according to PEOPLE.

BAFTA has addressed the social media backlash, with a spokesperson confirming to PEOPLE, "I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards."

On social media platform X, BAFTA reiterated, "Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year's TV Awards ceremony," and provided a link to the academy's online tribute to the actor, as reported by PEOPLE.

Matthew passed away on Saturday, October 28, at his Los Angeles home. The cause of his death was subsequently determined to be the acute effects of ketamine, with other contributing factors.

Notably, the actor was featured in the In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Emmy Awards last month. Matthew's image appeared while Charlie Puth performed his 2015 hit, "See You Again," transitioning into the Friends theme song, "I'll Be There for You," as reported by PEOPLE.