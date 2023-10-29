Matthew Perry: The friend we will never forget

In the world of entertainment, it is not uncommon to be swept away by the charms of an actor or the fictional character played by them. Sometimes it is the looks, sometimes the sense of humour and so on. But then there are those who come with the best and etch their names in our hearts, making it impossible to forget them. Matthew Perry just happens to be one such person.

Perry gained his biggest fan following when we saw him play Chandler Bing, the awkward soul with the best sarcasm, in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

"Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable" — although it was not his first line of the show, we definitely think this was his best introduction ever. Chandler is the first person to show us how to turn past trauma, discomfort and vulnerability into humour with the help of your wits. If laughter is indeed the best medicine, we have Perry's portrayal of Chandler to thank for cheering us up countless times.

His unbeatable sarcastic one-liners and impeccable timing left everyone in stitches and became a defining feature of Friends.

Chandler was the friend we all wished we had. Undoubtedly, Chandler and Joey's friendship is one for the history books. The brilliant portrayal truly taught us how being there every day for your friend is perhaps the best thing you can do for them.

Remember when Joey tried to 'repay' Chandler for all the money he owed, then went quiet? That's because, according to a fan theory, the grand total owed was $12,760! That's how much Chandler gave without thinking twice.

From their iconic recliner chair to their shared understanding of each other's quirks, these two friends somehow became our source of warmth and laughter.

Chandler did not mind being a "loser" to sit on the stairs with Rachel or climb on Ross's back to stop him from doing something stupid.

One of the most emotional and beautiful Chandler moments we got was when he walked Phoebe down the aisle on her wedding day. Two friends, each with a troubled past, who found family in each other.

If you found yourself shedding a tear at this scene more than once, do not worry. You are not alone.

His journey from commitment-phobe to a loving husband was subtle and portrayed so beautifully by Perry and we all felt it. Chandler's humour remained intact at all times but with Monica, it was coupled with the warmth and depth of an amazing husband.

In the world of fiction, most characters are either funny or charming but never both; even more so, in the '90s. Perry's take on Chandler came as a breath of fresh air to that. He was charming but socially awkward, clumsy and extremely impulsive which he was often seen regretting later. His best catchphrase of all time, "Could I BE more…" only made him more relatable.

And let's not forget his utter inability to dance. We have watched and re-watched these episodes and scenes, laughing all the same each time the same and sometimes even more.

Matthew Perry was a source of joy, an embodiment of comfort and pretty much the reminder to cherish our flawed existence. So here's to our Chandler Bing, who redefined friendship for a whole generation, made us laugh like none other, and left us too early.