Is quoting psychotic characters a cry for help?

For individuals battling depression, finding solace, understanding, or an outlet for their inner turmoil can often come from unexpected sources. In the realm of pop culture, we often find comfort and inspiration in fictional characters and their stories. Matthew Perry, beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit '90s TV sitcom "Friends", was no stranger to this phenomenon.

However, his recent tragic passing and a cryptic social media post have brought to light the underlying connection between pop culture and personal struggles with depression.

Photos: Collected

Perry's last social media post was a photo of him, submerged in a tub, with the caption, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

Earlier on October 17, Perry shared a video featuring a preview screen of Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" movie. The clip was accompanied by the caption, "No need to worry, everybody, I've got the streets tonight."

Two days later, Perry shared another image of a huge bat logo emblazoned on a wall with red lights. The post's caption read, "Sleep well everybody, I've got the city tonight - Mattman."

'Mattman' is an amalgamation of his first name, Matthew, and Batman.

This reference to himself as 'Mattman' drew a striking parallel to the Dark Knight, Batman, a character often associated with a silent cry for help in the face of personal demons.

In the world of comic books, Batman often emerges as a symbol of resilience, strength, and justice. Yet, underneath the cape and cowl, he conceals his own inner turmoil, mirroring the silent battles faced by countless individuals dealing with depression. The Bat-Signal, calling for Batman's assistance in Gotham's darkest hours, has become a potent metaphor for the silent pleas for help made by those suffering from mental health issues.

This brings us to another complex fictional character that also demands comprehension – the Joker, an iconic character known for his chaotic and nihilistic nature. He represents the darker side of human psychology, reflecting the potential for anarchy and madness in society. The character is defined by his personal struggle with inner turmoil. His descent into madness and criminality mirrors the human capacity for darkness and the emotional turmoil that can lead to a fractured psyche.

This prompts a pertinent question: people who often quote from The Batman or Joker, are they trying to mirror their personal struggles?

Both Batman and the Joker represent the extreme ends of the emotional spectrum, from rage to despair, from obsession to apathy. Batman, with his relentless pursuit of justice, can symbolise the inner hero battling depression, striving to maintain a facade of strength and purpose in the face of overwhelming darkness. Conversely, the Joker embodies chaos, nihilism, and unpredictability, reflecting the chaotic and disordered thought patterns that can be symptomatic of depression.

Here's the duality of depression– it often brings a sense of state where individuals wrestle with conflicting thoughts and emotions. Quoting Batman, such as the famous line– "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," can mirror this internal conflict. Those suffering from depression may feel like they're oscillating between their own 'heroic' moments and a sense of villainy or self-loathing.

The Joker, known for his dark humour, can resonate with individuals facing depression as a way to cope with their inner pain. Dark humour can be a defence mechanism, a method of deflecting or disguising the depth of one's suffering. Quoting the Joker may serve as an attempt to communicate their inner turmoil indirectly, cloaked in the guise of humour.

Matthew Perry, like so many others, struggled with depression throughout his life. His humour and wit on-screen made him an icon, but behind the scenes, he was a man grappling with inner demons. His battles with addiction and mental health challenges were no secret. He embraced them and tried to fight them against all odds until he left us heartbroken.

Perry's final social media post, which may have seemed innocuous to some, raised questions about whether it was a cryptic cry for help. People who suffer from depression often feel isolated and misunderstood. Quoting Batman, the Joker, or similar characters allows individuals to convey the multifaceted nature of their depression, as it is not a one-dimensional experience but a complex interplay of feelings. It can also be a means of seeking a connection with others who share similar struggles or an indirect way of expressing their emotional state to those around them.

Perry's passing emphasises the importance of open conversations surrounding mental health and the need for empathy and support. It reminds us of the silent cries for help that go unheard and underscores the importance of reaching out to those who may be in need.

The iconic figures like Batman and the Joker mirror the complexities and duality of depression, offering a channel for individuals to communicate their pain, seek understanding, and, perhaps, find the help and support they so desperately need. It's a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is room for connection, empathy, and the possibility of transformation and healing.