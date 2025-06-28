Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sat Jun 28, 2025 03:55 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 04:58 PM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Thousands join Islami Andolan's rally demanding electoral reform, justice for July killings

Photo: IAB

Thousands of leaders and activists of Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka this afternoon for a "grand rally" calling for reform, justice over the July killings, and a national election under the Proportional Representation (PR) system.

Vehicles carrying leaders and activist began arriving at the venue from 9:00am, with participants travelling from across the country.

The first session of the rally started at noon, featuring speeches from district and city-level leaders. The main session commenced around 2:00pm, with top IAB leaders in attendance.

IAB leaders said representatives of other political parties supporting the PR system were also expected to join the rally.

The event caused severe traffic congestion on surrounding roads, disrupting vehicle movement in the area.

Since the July uprising, IAB has been campaigning for reform, justice, and a PR-based election. Party leaders said they have engaged in discussions with other political groups and built a level of coordination around these demands.

IAB Ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim is presiding over the main session of the rally.

