Friendship knows no time: Dhaka's heart-warming hospitality

Dhaka means the world to me. Most of my professional life has been here and a large chunk of my personal life is intrinsically linked with Dhaka. I am never tired of the city. Yes, there are obstacles. Yes, there are resource shortages. Yes, there are insane traffic snarls. But there is one thing which is never in short supply — great people!

People who have gone above and beyond to make my life better with friendship, warmth and generosity. I plan to write about some of them, who have been constants. Some are luminaries in their craft. Some are largely unsung. Yet, others are wildly talented. But the thread which ties them all to my life is the thread of friendship. Above and beyond age groups or corporate domains.

My recent visit to Dhaka was a short one and one full of anxiety and foreboding. For the first time, I did not take to social media to tell people what I was up to. Yet, there were a few who I messaged and planned to meet. This is the story of one such person and an act of unconditional kindness.

On my last day, I went to a concert for Palestine with my young friend. Electric atmosphere, great music, a brilliant venue, an early winter evening, ample seating, pulsating music, and a sombre mood. And before you could say Bob's your uncle, I noticed it was past midnight!

The problem was one of sourcing dinner. The Dhaka I know shuts around 11 PM and the only options left are overpriced star hotels and their average sandwiches.

Photo: Collected / Ahnaf Tahsin Rafi / Unsplash

My friend was thoroughly enjoying the concert and swaying giddily to the music. In the middle of all that I whispered about my predicament and asked if anything would be open at all.

The next thing I knew, at the end of the concert I was escorted, nay, taken to my friend's place. I felt sheepish as who goes to a friend's place past midnight? The gentry in me was almost hiding in the car out of mortification. I not only was taken to my friend's place, but my friend also fed me dinner and dropped me off where I was staying.

Granted, this friend of mine and I spend a lot of time together and have shared many a meal but letting me come over past midnight and feeding me and dropping me back, all came from a great sense of compassion and kindness. We have never worked together but bonded over some common friends. There is a lot of mutual respect and admiration which can only come when you meet someone without an agenda. I get the priceless gift of time and I am grateful.

I do not know if my friend would be reading this but let this be my expression of gratitude. I am fortunate to have made some special friends in Dhaka. This city keeps on giving despite its many obstacles.

I will keep telling stories of such kindness and compassion of other special people, all of whom I met in Dhaka. Life is too short for bad lunches!