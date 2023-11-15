‘You're finally free’: Matt LeBlanc’s heartfelt farewell to Matthew Perry

Yesterday, Matt LeBlanc posted an official post on Instagram where he broke down and paid an emotional adieu to his close friend and confidante, Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 29.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, LeBlanc couldn't hide his pain and sorrow as he addressed Matthew and bid farewell to the actor.

"Matthew," his best friend Matt said on Instagram, "I say goodbye with a heavy heart." "The times we spent together are without a doubt among my favourite times in my life."

The popular series "Friends" showcased an amazing camaraderie and commitment between Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani.

LeBlanc continues, "It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend," with a broken heart. I'll always remember you with a grin, and I'll never forget you. Never."

"Brother, spread your wings and fly; you're finally free. Much love," he said before concluding his statement with a quick dash of wit and humour shared by their cinematic personas. "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

In the globally recognised series, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry played best friends Joey and Chandler, who were always there for each other no matter what. In real life, their real-life chemistry transcended into real life, as both of them truly cared for each other, especially when Matthew was going through a tumultuous period of drug abuse and other addictions.

The entire cast of "Friends" attended Matthew Perry's funeral last week and issued a statement expressing their grief and loss at the loss of a friend. Even as his friends, family, and fans grieve his untimely demise, the cause of Matthew Perry's death is unknown.

His death certificate shows 'delayed' in the space next to the cause of death after the autopsy report proved inconclusive. The toxicology report has yet to be completed.