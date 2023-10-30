TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Oct 30, 2023 11:01 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 11:11 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Friends co-stars Courteney, Matt and others ‘devastated’ after Matthew Perry's death

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Oct 30, 2023 11:01 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 11:11 AM
Photo: Collected

Friends co-stars are still 'reeling' after Matthew Perry's untimely demise. 

According to Page Six, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, who have yet to speak out about Matthew's death, will soon release a joint statement. According to several sources, they are all 'devastated.'

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Friends co-stars have become stone cold silent since hearing the news about Perry's demise. Almost all of the co-stars had a special bond where they cherished and protected Matthew Perry like a brother. 

The entire cast is close to Matthew Perry; they are devastated because they have been through the best and worst of times together. And when Matty was unwell, they shielded him and cared for him fiercely. They have been trying to console each other profusely through this tough time. 

Friends' creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as the show's executive producer, Kevin Bright, already issued a statement. 

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved friend Matthew. It still appears to be impossible. All we can say is that we consider ourselves fortunate to have had him in our lives," read the statement. 

"He was always the most amusing person in the room. He was also the sweetest, with a caring and altruistic heart. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," concluded in the statement. 

The group also mentioned the show and paid tribute to Matthew, adding, "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Matthew Perry died by suspected drowning on Saturday after being discovered comatose in his Los Angeles home's hot tub. According to reports, no narcotics were discovered. While no foul play is suspected, prescription medicines have been collected, according to TMZ.

The one about feelings: How Chandler Bing taught a generation of men to cope with comedy
Read more

The one about feelings: How Chandler Bing taught a generation of men to cope with comedy

In a statement, the actor's family said, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.As an actor and a friend, Matthew brought so much joy to the world. You all meant a lot to him, and we appreciate the outpouring of love," they concluded.

 

Related topic:
FriendsMatthew Perry no more
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Matthew Perry: The friend we will never forget

21h ago
5 important life lessons to learn from Phoebe Buffay

5 important life lessons to learn from Phoebe Buffay

The one about feelings: How Chandler Bing taught a generation of men to cope with comedy

The one about feelings: How Chandler Bing taught a generation of men to cope with comedy

1d ago

Four comfort shows to watch while eating

Men’s night out: Things you can try out

Men’s night out: Things you can try out

|বাংলাদেশ

বেলজিয়াম সফর নিয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সংবাদ সম্মেলন কাল

বিকেল ৪টায় প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সরকারি বাসভবন গণভবনে এ সংবাদ সম্মেলন শুরু হবে।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির লক্ষ্য নির্বাচন বানচাল করা, অংশ নেওয়া নয়: কাদের

৫০ মিনিট আগে