Friends co-stars Courteney, Matt and others ‘devastated’ after Matthew Perry's death

Friends co-stars are still 'reeling' after Matthew Perry's untimely demise.

According to Page Six, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, who have yet to speak out about Matthew's death, will soon release a joint statement. According to several sources, they are all 'devastated.'

Friends co-stars have become stone cold silent since hearing the news about Perry's demise. Almost all of the co-stars had a special bond where they cherished and protected Matthew Perry like a brother.

The entire cast is close to Matthew Perry; they are devastated because they have been through the best and worst of times together. And when Matty was unwell, they shielded him and cared for him fiercely. They have been trying to console each other profusely through this tough time.

Friends' creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as the show's executive producer, Kevin Bright, already issued a statement.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved friend Matthew. It still appears to be impossible. All we can say is that we consider ourselves fortunate to have had him in our lives," read the statement.

"He was always the most amusing person in the room. He was also the sweetest, with a caring and altruistic heart. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," concluded in the statement.

The group also mentioned the show and paid tribute to Matthew, adding, "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Matthew Perry died by suspected drowning on Saturday after being discovered comatose in his Los Angeles home's hot tub. According to reports, no narcotics were discovered. While no foul play is suspected, prescription medicines have been collected, according to TMZ.

In a statement, the actor's family said, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.As an actor and a friend, Matthew brought so much joy to the world. You all meant a lot to him, and we appreciate the outpouring of love," they concluded.