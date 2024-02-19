‘Oppenheimer' triumphs at BAFTA Film Awards with most wins

"Oppenheimer", a three-hour epic about the making of the atomic bomb in World War Two, was the big winner at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, winning the top honours for best film and best director as well as five other awards.

One of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, it also won awards for leading actor Cillian Murphy, who portrays the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, supporting actor Robert Downey Jr, editing, cinematography and original score.

Photo: Reuters

Nolan, who won his first BAFTA for directing, thanked his cast and crew in his acceptance speech.

Photo: Reuters

"In the real world there are all kinds of individuals and organisations who have fought long and hard to reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world... in accepting this I do want to acknowledge their efforts," he added.

Like Nolan, Murphy had been favourite to win his category and in his acceptance speech, he referred to the man known as "the father of the atomic bomb".

Photo: Reuters

"Oppenheimer was this colossally naughty, complex character and he meant different things to different people," Murphy said.

"One man's monster is another's man hero. That's why I love movies because we have a space to celebrate and interrogate and investigate that complexity."

Emma Stone picked up the leading actress award for sex-charged Gothic comedy "Poor Things", which won five prizes overall.

Robert Downey Jr and wife Susan. Photo: Reuters

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the supporting actress prize for her role in "The Holdovers", a comedy set in a boys' boarding school.

"The Zone of Interest", about the commandant of Auschwitz and his family living next to the Nazi death camp, won three prizes - outstanding British film, film not in the English language and sound.

Courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall" won the first prize of the night, original screenplay. Adapted screenplay went to comedy-drama "American Fiction", which is based on 2001 novel "Easure" by Percival Everett.

Best documentary went to "20 Days in Mariupol", journalist Mstyslav Chernov's personal account of the siege of the Ukrainian city in 2022.

"This is not about us, this about Ukraine, about people of Mariupol... the day before yesterday another Ukrainian city has fallen... many cities before that," Chernov said in his acceptance speech.

"So the story of Mariupol is a symbol of everything that happened, a symbol of struggle."

As well as the celebrities attending the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall by the River Thames in central London, the guest list also included BAFTA president Prince William.

Known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), the ceremony was hosted by actor David Tennant.

See the full list of winners

BEST FILM

Oppenheimer; Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

LEADING ACTRESS

Emma Stone; Poor Things

LEADING ACTOR

Cillian Murphy; Oppenheimer

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Mia McKenna-Bruce

DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan; Oppenheimer

MAKE UP & HAIR

Poor Things; Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

COSTUME DESIGN

Poor Things; Holly Waddington

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Crab Day; Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Jellyfish and Lobster; Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Poor Things; Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

SOUND

The Zone of Interest; Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

ORIGINAL SCORE

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

DOCUMENTARY

20 Days in Mariupol; Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da'Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction; Cord Jefferson

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Oppenheimer; Hoyte van Hoytema

EDITING

Oppenheimer; Jennifer Lame

CASTING

The Holdovers; Susan Shopmaker

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Earth Mama; Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

ANIMATED FILM

The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Poor Things; Simon Hughes

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall; Justine Triet, Arthur Harari