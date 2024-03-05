From ‘Oppenheimer’ to ‘Poor Things’, who's going to win at the Oscars?

It has been a great year for Hollywood with films like "Oppenheimer", "Killers of a Flower Moon", "Anatomy of a Fall" and many other films portraying the truth of the world using stunning detail, brilliant performances and theatrical presentations.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has a clear path to victory, but the other top contending films are not that far away from getting the Academy Award for Best Picture. Here is our pick for the top films that can snatch away the prestigious award.

American Fiction

Cord Jefferson's directorial debut "American Fiction" has become a top contender at this year's Oscars with five nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Jeffrey Wright shines in the film's lead role as Thelonius 'Monk' Ellison. The actor plays the character of an author who writes a 'Black' novel as a joke, which becomes a bestseller. The success of this book changes his life completely while he deals with his ailing mother and wayward brother, portrayed by the first-time nominee Sterling K Brown.

Anatomy of a Fall

This thrilling courtroom drama delves into a searing look at the complexities of marriage. French director Justine Triet weaved the screenplay as puzzles that ask the viewers to construct their judgements about a probable murder, suicide or accident towards the ending. One of the finest films of this year, "Anatomy of a Fall", has accumulated five nominations at the Oscars, including Best Director and Best Actress.

Barbie

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's inventive social commentary, "Barbie", has been one of the highest-grossing cinema worldwide, but in terms of awards and nominations, it has fallen short. With extraordinary performances and eight nominations, speculations are rising that it can be snubbed at the Oscars after Bafta, SAG and the Golden Globes.

The Holdovers

Alexander Payne's quintessentially American story has become one of the least expected movies to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Set in 1970, the film centres around a rogue student and a teacher stuck at a New England boarding school during a bittersweet Christmas.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Veteran Hollywood director Martin Scorsese scores again with his three-hour epic film about the Osage murders in 1920s Oklahoma, receiving ten nominations at the Oscars. However, its central protagonist, portrayed by Lily Gladstone, is the only one who is speculated to win Best Actress at the show. Critics termed the film as a "white guilt" with the existence of films like "Reservation Dogs".

Maestro

The Bradley Cooper-directed and acted biopic film chronicles and unlocks the life of legendary Leonard Bernstein. The film, which delves into the intricacies of the relationship between Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre, received seven nominations, including Best Actress for Carey Mulligan's beautiful portrayal.

Oppenheimer

This year, top contender "Oppenheimer" is leading the Best Picture race with a whopping 13 nominations. Christopher Nolan never let down cinema aficionados bringing them the best theatrical experience with each of his films, but the Oscars hasn't been on his foray till now. Who can say if it will be different for him this year?

Past Lives

A quiet and introspective adaptation chronicling the lives of two children over the course of 24 years while they contemplate the nature of their relationship and grow apart is what the film is all about. With a brilliant performance by Greta Lee, who was robbed of a nomination, "Past Lives" is competing for two nominations, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.

Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos's utterly out-of-the-box tale of a post-modern revision of "Frankenstein" replaces the traditional monster with Bella Baxter, who embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery. With 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress, Emma Stone might get the latter for her towering and daring performance as the central lead.

The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer's historical drama "The Zone of Interest" is a searing and thought-provoking tale of how people can disconnect and go on with their lives while unspeakable atrocities occur literally next door. The film centres around a Nazi officer who has become enamoured of the camp commandant's wife. Although the film bagged five nominations, it is speculated to not win any at the Oscars.