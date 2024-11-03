TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Nov 3, 2024 11:25 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 11:35 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Margot Robbie welcomes first child with husband Tom Ackerley

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Nov 3, 2024 11:25 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 11:35 AM
Margot Robbie welcomes first child with husband Tom Ackerley
Photo: Collected

Margot Robbie, the celebrated actress known for her "Barbie" role, has officially entered parenthood as she welcomed her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley. They are both 34.

According to People Magazine, the couple has kept details like their son's name and birthdate under wraps, but sources have confirmed the joyful news.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Daily Mail also reported on the arrival, though representatives for Robbie and Ackerley have yet to comment.

Margot Robbie made her first public appearance in July since news of her pregnancy broke, attending Wimbledon with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

The actress exuded style in a chic black and white polka dot dress, complete with a unique shawl-like sleeve on one side and an asymmetrical skirt for a touch of flair.

Completing her look, she carried a matching black and white bowling-style handbag and added a bit of height with elegant open-toe black mules.

Since then, Margot Robbie has showcased a series of stylish maternity outfits, stepping out in a crisp all-white ensemble in Santa Monica and later dazzling in a sheer black look during a casual outing in Los Angeles.

Robbie and Tom Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of "Suite Française", a World War II drama in which Ackerley worked as an assistant director and Robbie portrayed the character Celine Joseph.

The couple tied the knot in December 2016, celebrating their union in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, having kept their engagement a well-guarded secret until the wedding.

In June, Tom Ackerley shared insights with The Sunday Times about how he and Margot Robbie manage the balance between their personal and professional lives.

‘To All The Boys’ star Lana Condor weds long-time boyfriend
Read more

‘To All The Boys’ star Lana Condor weds long-time boyfriend

"We're together 24 hours a day," Ackerley revealed. "It's effortless. There's no switching between work and home—it's all intertwined as one."

Related topic:
Margot RobbieMargot Robbie and Tom AckerleyTom AckerleybarbieSuite FrançaiseMargot Robbie welcomes first child
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer sweeps big trophies, Barbie snubbed again

SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer sweeps big trophies, Barbie snubbed again

8m ago
'Barbenheimer' sitting pretty as Oscar nominations to be unveiled

'Barbenheimer' sitting pretty as Oscar nominations to be unveiled

9m ago
‘Barbie’ smashes ‘The Dark Knight’s 15-year-old box office record

‘Barbie’ smashes ‘The Dark Knight’s 15-year-old box office record

1y ago

Oscars 2024: Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer' wins seven awards

7m ago
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi to lead in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ adaptation

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi to lead in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ adaptation

1m ago
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন—প্রচলিত পথ ঢাকা, কলকাতা, কলম্বো বা সিঙ্গাপুর দিয়ে পণ্য পাঠানো একদিকে যেমন ব্যয়বহুল অন্যদিকে সময় সাপেক্ষ।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোর ফাঁপা প্রতিশ্রুতিতে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগকারীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে