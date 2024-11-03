Margot Robbie welcomes first child with husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie, the celebrated actress known for her "Barbie" role, has officially entered parenthood as she welcomed her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley. They are both 34.

According to People Magazine, the couple has kept details like their son's name and birthdate under wraps, but sources have confirmed the joyful news.

The Daily Mail also reported on the arrival, though representatives for Robbie and Ackerley have yet to comment.

Margot Robbie made her first public appearance in July since news of her pregnancy broke, attending Wimbledon with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

The actress exuded style in a chic black and white polka dot dress, complete with a unique shawl-like sleeve on one side and an asymmetrical skirt for a touch of flair.

Completing her look, she carried a matching black and white bowling-style handbag and added a bit of height with elegant open-toe black mules.

Since then, Margot Robbie has showcased a series of stylish maternity outfits, stepping out in a crisp all-white ensemble in Santa Monica and later dazzling in a sheer black look during a casual outing in Los Angeles.

Robbie and Tom Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of "Suite Française", a World War II drama in which Ackerley worked as an assistant director and Robbie portrayed the character Celine Joseph.

The couple tied the knot in December 2016, celebrating their union in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, having kept their engagement a well-guarded secret until the wedding.

In June, Tom Ackerley shared insights with The Sunday Times about how he and Margot Robbie manage the balance between their personal and professional lives.

"We're together 24 hours a day," Ackerley revealed. "It's effortless. There's no switching between work and home—it's all intertwined as one."