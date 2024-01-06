Golden Globe Awards comeback with new faces and bold changes

The show, taking place on Sunday (January 7), will also feature a starry list of presenters, including Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, America Ferrera, Daniel Kaluuya, Shameik Moore, Ben Affleck and Dua Lipa.

The prestigious Golden Globe Awards return this Sunday with a star-studded lineup of presenters, a new broadcast home, and significant behind-the-scenes changes. The ceremony promises to kick off the awards season in style, providing a glimpse into the frontrunners for this year's top honours.

The Golden Globes have pulled out all the stops this year with an impressive list of presenters. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, international sensation Dua Lipa, acclaimed actor Ben Affleck, and martial arts icon Michelle Yeoh are just a few of the luminaries who will grace the stage. Rounding out the stacked list of presenters for the ceremony also includes Jon Batiste, Jared Leto, and Andra Day.

Viewers in the United States can catch the live broadcast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel starting at 8:00pm Eastern Time (6:30am IST). For those on the West Coast, the show will air at 5:00pm. A notable lead-in is expected as CBS airs an NFL game just before the Golden Globes.

While CBS promises coverage on its app and Paramount, there's a catch – only Paramount subscribers with the Showtime add-on will have access to the live broadcast. Others will need to wait until Monday to stream the event.

This year marks the first major broadcast of the awards season, now housed on CBS. However, the road to this point has been tumultuous. A Los Angeles Times report in 2021 revealed the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation responsible for the Golden Globes.

The subsequent fallout led to boycotts, the refusal by NBC to air the 2022 ceremony, and a series of reforms within the HFPA. In a groundbreaking move, billionaire Todd Boehly took over and reinvented the Golden Globes as a for-profit entity, acquiring the HFPA's assets.

A new award for stand-up comedy has been introduced this year, with notable comedians Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, and former Globes host Ricky Gervais among the nominees.

Comedian Jo Koy, known for his infectious energy and relatable humour, will be at the helm as this year's host. In an interview with The Associated Press, Koy expressed his commitment to bringing his unique style to the Globes, promising to make fun of himself and keep the audience entertained.

The Golden Globes maintain their tradition of splitting the top film categories, with Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" creating a buzz.

"Succession" dominates the television category with nine nominations, followed by Hulu's "The Bear". The awards now boast a more diverse group of over 300 voters from around the world.

Once a high-profile awards season broadcast, the Golden Globes faced a crisis in recent years following controversies surrounding its small, influential voting body and a lack of diversity. The show, renowned for its irreverent tone and star-studded attendance, has undergone significant changes in an effort to restore its reputation and relevance.

The Golden Globe Awards have historically been a crucial platform for Oscar hopefuls, celebrating achievements in both film and television. As the revamped ceremony unfolds on Sunday, the industry and viewers alike eagerly await the outcome of these transformations and the recognition of outstanding talent in the world of entertainment.