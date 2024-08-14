Today's generation seems reluctant to embrace their masculinity: Salman Khan

At the launch of "Angry Young Men," Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, shared the stage with the legendary writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, formally known as Salim-Javed. During his remarks on their iconic films, Salman expressed his views on the current generation, stating that men today seem to have lost their desire to embrace traditional masculinity. In contrast, he affirmed that Salim and Javed have always embodied what it means to be true men, and that will never change.

At the trailer launch, Salman Khan praised Salim-Javed for their unique approach to storytelling. He noted that while many writers simply pen scripts, Salim-Javed infused their work with real-life experiences, drawing from what they had learned from those around them, their observations, and the lessons passed down by their parents. They captured the essence of life and brought it to the screen. In contrast, Salman observed that other writers often recycle what they see in movies, rather than bringing fresh, authentic experiences to their work.

Photo: Collected

Salman Khan remarked that although men are made by God, today's generation seems reluctant to embrace their masculinity. He pointed out that, unlike many today, his father, Salim Khan, and Javed Akhtar have always exemplified what it means to be true men. This comment sparked a spirited reaction from Javed Akhtar, who celebrated by raising his fist in the air with enthusiasm.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the iconic screenwriting duo, collaborated on 24 films, with 22 of them becoming major box office successes. Their impressive portfolio includes classics like "Sholay", "Don", "Zanjeer", "Yaadon Ki Baaraat", "Deewar", "Haathi Mere Saathi", "Seeta Aur Geeta", and "Trishul". Their work played a pivotal role in cementing Amitabh Bachchan's status as the "Angry Young Men" of the 1970s. Inspired by this legacy, the title of their documentary series has been aptly named "Angry Young Men".

The documentary series showcases interviews with a lineup of stars, such as Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Amitabh Bachchan. "Angry Young Men" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 20.