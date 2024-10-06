Saif Ali Khan to reprise his role in ‘Race 4’

Saif Ali Khan is set to make a comeback in the "Race" series, as confirmed by producer Ramesh Taurani. Known for helming the popular action-thriller franchise, Taurani shared that the actor will headline the fourth instalment of the film.

As the mastermind behind Tips Films, Taurani confirmed that "Race 4" will feature Saif in the lead role, accompanied by a star-studded ensemble. The film is slated to commence production in 2025.

"Saif is returning to the 'Race' series, and we are thrilled to have him back. He delivered outstanding performances in the first two films. We're currently working on finalising the script and cast for this project. The director is yet to be decided, and we plan to make an official announcement before production begins, which is expected to happen next year," Taurani shared with PTI.

Renowned for its adrenaline-pumping sequences, lavish backdrops, and intricate narratives, the franchise debuted in 2008 with "Race", starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as siblings Ranvir and Rajiv, caught in a treacherous game of deception and rivalry.

Saif reprised his role in the 2013 sequel "Race 2", which featured John Abraham as the villain. Both instalments achieved commercial success and garnered favourable responses from critics.

The third entry, however, saw a fresh lineup with Salman Khan taking the lead. Addressing its performance, Taurani stated that it would be unfair to claim that "Race" 3 didn't fare well at the box office.

"The third instalment outperformed the first two in terms of box office collections. While we were aiming for Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore, the film still managed to bring in over Rs 180 crore, which is far from negligible. It was a profitable venture for everyone involved," Taurani remarked.

He further stated, "The primary distinction is that the initial two films were well-received by critics, whereas the third faced a lackluster response. Nonetheless, we are committed to ensuring the fourth instalment surpasses all expectations."

Taurani also disclosed plans to create a follow-up to the 1998 action thriller "Soldier," which starred Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta. "We are keen on making 'Soldier 2'. It's a strong franchise, and we're currently working on the script," he stated.

Looking ahead, Tips Films has a project lined up with director David Dhawan and his son, Varun Dhawan, titled "Maalik", featuring Rajkummar Rao.

Described as a family entertainer, the untitled film marks the third collaboration between David and Varun, following "Main Tera Hero" and the "Coolie No 1" remake. On the other hand, "Maalik" is an action thriller helmed by Pulkit, recognised for his work in "Bhakshak".

"Both projects are currently underway. We have a long-standing collaboration with David ji, having previously teamed up on 'Kunwara' and 'Coolie No 1'. When he shared the script with us, we were instantly on board, as we loved the concept. Rajkummar, being an exceptional artiste, is perfectly suited for his debut in the action genre," Taurani commented.