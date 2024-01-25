TV & Film
Thu Jan 25, 2024
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 05:30 PM

Preity Zinta likely to comeback on silver screen with ‘Lahore: 1947’

Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 05:30 PM
Photo: Collected

In a recent development, it has been reported that Preity Zinta, a prominent figure in the film industry, is considering a return to the silver screen with "Lahore 1947", starring Sunny Deol.

The period film, co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, brings together the acclaimed trio of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for what is expected to be a visual spectacle.

Sunny Deol, currently basking in the success of "Gadar 2: The Katha Continues", is also involved in the filming of "Safar" and the much-anticipated "Lahore 1947". According to sources, Preity Zinta was recently spotted leaving a Mumbai studio after a look test for the film on January 24. 

The collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan was revealed during a recent episode of "Koffee With Karan Season 8". Sunny shared that Aamir Khan expressed interest in working together during the success party of "Gadar 2". Subsequent discussions led to the conceptualisation of "Lahore 1947", marking an exciting collaboration between the two Bollywood icons.

 

