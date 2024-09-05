Farhan Akhtar marks acting return with war drama

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar last took the director's chair in 2011. Since then, he has focused on acting and has appeared in films such as "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", "Shaadi Ke Side Effects", "Wazir", and others.

After his last acting role in "Toofaan" in 2021, Farhan Akhtar revealed he would return to directing with the film "Jee Le Zara", featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. However, the project was eventually put on hold.

Last year, Farhan Akhtar announced the highly anticipated "Don 3" with Ranveer Singh in the lead, but that project also appears to be delayed. Instead, Farhan has now revealed his return to acting with the war epic "120 Bahadur".

Farhan Akhtar shared the first look poster of the film and accompanied it with a lengthy note that read, "What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment."

"Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on November 18, 1962, during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism, and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds. We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent," he added.

In response to the announcement, a social media user commented, "This is going to be the biggest hit of the year. Love for all the Bahadur of our country and the team."

Another user remarked, "We expect hard facts from this movie. I hope you can do justice to it."

The movie is being directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, known for his previous work on the 2022 film "Dhaakad" starring Kangana Ranaut. Farhan Akhtar has already commenced shooting for "120 Bahadur" in Ladakh.