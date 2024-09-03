Deepika and Ranveer delight fans with pregnancy shoot before baby's arrival

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, expected later this month. In anticipation of their baby's arrival, the couple shared images from their pregnancy photoshoot.

The photos showcase Deepika proudly displaying her baby bump, while other shots capture the couple sharing joyful moments, with beaming smiles and heartfelt laughter.

Deepika Padukone is seen sporting a variety of outfits throughout the photoshoot. The initial images feature her in mom jeans, paired with a lacy bra and a cardigan. In other shots, she exudes a boss-lady vibe in a sleek black pantsuit.

Another outfit includes a see-through maxi dress, where Deepika is captured twirling and in deep thought. For her fourth look, she dons a black, see-through bodycon dress, posing alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh.

The couple shared the photo with just a few emojis in the caption, which quickly garnered millions of sincere reactions from their fans and other celebrities alike.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy on February 29, just hours before attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. The couple shared a postcard featuring the word "September" accompanied by adorable illustrations of baby items.