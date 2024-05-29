Deepika Padukone tops IMDb’s most viewed Indian stars list, surpassing SRK and Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone has achieved an impressive milestone by claiming the number one spot on IMDb's list of the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade. Amidst a galaxy of Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Padukone's exceptional career in the film industry has distinguished her from her peers.

Sharing her appreciation, Padukone remarked, "I'm deeply grateful to be included in a list that captures the sentiment of a global audience. IMDb stands as a beacon of credibility, reflecting the true pulse of people's passion, interests, and preferences. This recognition is truly humbling and inspires me to continue connecting with and reciprocating the love I receive from audiences, both on and off screen, with authenticity and purpose."

Since her breakthrough performance in the blockbuster movie "Om Shanti Om" co-starring with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone was on her way to becoming a household name. Throughout the past decade, her varied filmography has demonstrated her versatility as an actress. From the comedic and action-packed "Chennai Express" to the profound emotional depths of "Piku", the actress has explored a wide range of genres.

Her portrayals of legendary historical figures in "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat" have further established her reputation as one of Bollywood's most accomplished performers. Moreover, her international recognition was reinforced with her Hollywood debut in 2017's "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", where she starred alongside Vin Diesel.

IMDb's Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade showcases a blend of iconic and contemporary actors hailing from diverse Indian film industries, spanning Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. After Deepika Padukone, the list features industry stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as well as emerging talents such as Alia Bhatt and Triptii Dimri. Additionally, the list pays tribute to the enduring legacies of the late Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, who remain beloved by fans worldwide.

Moving forward, fans have much to anticipate with Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects. She is set to grace the screen in the eagerly awaited "Kalki 2898 AD", slated for release on June 27, 2024, followed by her appearance later this year in "Singham Again".