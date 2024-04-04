The Academy highlights Deepika’s ‘Deewani Mastani’ performance

Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut in "XXX: Return of Xander Cage", has been making waves at award ceremonies overseas. Last year, she captivated audiences by introducing the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the 95th Academy Awards.

Now, the talented actress has earned acknowledgment on the Oscars' Instagram handle, where they paid tribute to her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 film "Bajirao Mastani" by sharing a clip of a mesmerisng shot of the song "Deewani Mastani".

Amidst numerous fans praising the actress for this achievement, one comment stole everyone's attention - from her husband and Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh. He wrote "mesmeric!" accompanied by a star emoji in the comments section.

Upon the sharing of this clip, Deepika's fans were filled with elation. Their admiration for the actress overflowed, with one fan expressing, "Deepika as Mastani is iconic, so mesmerising; you can't take your eyes off her."

Another fan chimed in, stating, "The beauty of Deepika in this song surpasses comparison; I doubt any other actress could embody this role like her. This will be remembered as one of the greatest moments in Hindi Cinema!"

Deepika Padukone herself shared this clip on her Instagram story.

Currently, the actress is waiting to welcome her first child with Ranveer Singh in September 2024. Amidst this exciting phase, Deepika is gracefully embracing her pregnancy.