Rohit Shetty promises to make all-women cop universe

After the success of "Singham", its director Rohit Shetty is set to return with "Singham Again", which will be released on November 1. The film features major stars like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar and introduces Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor into the universe.

This time, Deepika Padukone enters into the cop universe which already created stir among the audience after the film's first look was revealed. The director has announced that he is developing an all-women cop universe.

In addition to its male characters, the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe is committed to enhancing female representation. Deepika will appear as Lady Singham in the upcoming film, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to play a significant role as well. The filmmaker has now disclosed plans for an all-women cop universe.

"Singham Again" is the third instalment in the Ajay Devgn-led "Singham" franchise and the fifth film in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. The original "Singham" (2011) became one of Bollywood's most beloved films of the past decade. In 2014, a sequel titled "Singham" Returns was released, featuring Ajay Devgn alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

