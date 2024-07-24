Tanjin Tisha mourns assistant’s death

A young man named Alamin, who served as the personal assistant to actress Tanjin Tisha, reportedly died after being shot by bullets during violent clashes following the quota reform protest. Tisha confirmed the heartbreaking news on her social media.

Yesterday, Tisha shared a heartfelt post about Alamin on her Facebook page. She wrote, "I don't know how to begin. You might all know him as my assistant. But he wasn't just my assistant; he was like my little brother. For the past four years, he lived with me and my family."

"Alamin knew everything about me—what I needed, what I wanted to eat, when I slept, when I felt down, and when I was happy," Tisha added.

"Alamin was constantly by my side throughout the day, almost like an extension of my own shadow. I had numerous plans for him, including teaching him to drive, encouraging him to persist with his studies, and pushing him to take his exams," the actress continued.

"Many people had many things to say about me and my life, but he always stood by me, fighting the world to be with his Apu. Even on Eid days, he spent time with me before going to his family. I scolded him often, which would upset him, but I always made it up to him. How could such a young boy take not one but two bullets?"

In her final words, Tisha wrote, "Alamin was not involved with any political group or activity. For the past four years, his life has been intertwined with my life — my work, and my family. He had no sins; he was a young person who grew up before my eyes these last four years. Please pray that he rests in peace and finds a beautiful life with Allah."

Notably, Tisha did not provide specific details about how, where, or when Alamin was shot. Additionally, despite the internet services being suspended nationwide since July 18, it remains unclear how Tanjin Tisha got internet access to post her message on July 23.