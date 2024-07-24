In pictures: Glimpses of Dhaka's old self during curfew break

After the uncertainty and fear took hold for the last six days -- during which guns shots, choppers overhead and the smell of teargas hung heavy in the air -- the capital got back to a semblance of its old self as a large number of people finally stepped outdoors to return to work this morning.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

As the authorities decided to relax the curfew during working hours, long lines crowded the ATM booths and entrances to banks. Tailbacks were common on most Dhaka streets throughout the day. There were some diversions even amid the spike in traffic, and that only added to the congestion.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

Markets and shops were opened, but they wore a nearly deserted look in the morning, with only a few salespersons present.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Border Guard Bangladesh and police officials stood guard at different spots.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life were seen on the roads and footpaths, trying to finish off important pending errands. Fear and anxiety clouded their faces as they waited for buses or other modes of transport, worried if they could make it back home before the curfew was reimposed.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The photos were clicked around the capital since sunrise.