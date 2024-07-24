Entertainment industry at standstill due to nationwide curfew

Amid the ongoing political unrest, nationwide curfew and internet shutdown following the quota reform movement, the country's entertainment industry is facing significant disruptions, resulting in the lowest turnover of the year. Nearly all multiplex and single-screen cinemas, including Star Cineplex and Lion Cinemas, have been closed for over a week due to the national crisis.

Two movies-- Sadek Siddiqui's directorial "Direct Action", featuring three-time National Film Award-winning actress Sadika Parvin Popy, and Montazur Rahman Akbar's directorial "Jimmi" were scheduled for release on July 19 but were postponed at the last minute. "Jimmi" stars Monowar Hossain Dipjol and Shirin Shila, while "Direct Action" features Amin Khan alongside Popy.

Another film, "Haimantir Itikotha", was set to release this coming Friday (July 26). Director Mirza Sakhawat Hossain stated that the film's release might be postponed due to the current situation. "We had planned to start promoting the film last week, but the unrest began. With theatres being closed, we're waiting to see how the situation unfolds," he told the media yesterday.

The political unrest surrounding the quota reform movement has led to curfews being imposed, causing almost all theatres to close. Scheduled stage plays and concerts in Dhaka have also been cancelled.

Since last Friday, no shows have been held at Lion Cinemas in Dhaka. The theatre managed to show "Toofan" twice on that day, in the afternoon and evening slots. According to Mirza Khalek, the owner of Lion Cinemas, film screenings have ceased since the curfew was imposed. He mentioned that one of their two servers can operate without the internet, which allowed them to screen two shows on Friday. However, no films were screened on Saturday or Sunday, and Khalek is uncertain when screenings would resume, depending on the curfew.

The film "Haimantir Itikotha", based on Rabindranath Tagore's acclaimed short story "Haimanti", marks the Dhallywood debut of actress Aishika Aishi, starring opposite actor Saif Khan.

In addition to theatres, the OTT platform Binge has also delayed the release of several films and web-series. The short film "Ekti Khola Janala", directed by Vicky Zahed, was set to premiere on July 18 but has been postponed. An official from Binge told the media on Saturday (July 20) afternoon that the release date would be announced later, depending on the situation.

"Ekti Khola Janala" is a psychological thriller set in Keshabpur, where a series of murders spread terror. The story delves into who is killing the nurses and why. Tasnia Farin and Salha Nadia star as the two nurses.

Several stage plays cancelled

The theatre arena of the country is also suffering from the political turmoil of the past week. The play "Anne Frank" was scheduled to be performed at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's Experimental Theater Hall on Friday (July 18) evening. However, the show was cancelled at the last minute by its production group, Mad Theater. The adapted stage play, from the much-acclaimed "Diary of Anne Frank", has been written by Asadul Islam and directed by Kazi Anisul Haque. The play features a solo performance by Arya Meghdut. Meghdut, who is set to leave for higher education abroad in September, was supposed to perform as Anne Frank for the last time, but unfortunately, couldn't.

Several other plays have also been cancelled, including pioneering theatre troupe Prachyanat's much-acclaimed play, "Achalayatan". "Achalayatan", the 42nd production of Prachyanat, has been written by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and directed by Azad Abul Kalam. Sanjida Prity played the character of Panchak, Sakhawat Hossain Rezvi played Maha Panchak, and Chetona Rahman Vasha played Acharya. Sahana Rahman Sumi, Jaganmoy Paul, Proddut Kumar Ghosh, and Jahangir Alam, among others, have played different characters in the play.

On Wednesday (July 17) evening, the theater troupe Prangonemor staged the play "Tiner Talwar" at the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium in Dhaka. Actress and organiser Nuna Afroz reported a promising turnout despite the ongoing political unrest. On Facebook, she shared, "Our play is our protest. We were unsure if we would have an audience given the country's situation. Thankfully, our audience did not disappoint us." She also announced upcoming performances of "Abhineta" on July 24 and "Tiner Talwar" on July 31 at the National Theatre Hall of BSA.

However, media reports that at least eight scheduled plays and events this week have been postponed due to the country's political climate. This includes Prachyanat's "Achalayatan" and Desh Natok's "Nittopuran" at the National Theatre Hall, and Natyakendra's "Punyaha."

Additionally, Theatre School's alumni reunion and a new play planned for Friday have been postponed. The Kamal Lohani Birthday Celebration Committee also postponed its event to mark the cultural figure's 90th birth anniversary. Uncertainty remains for Theatre 52's Friday performance of "Nononpurer Melae Ekjon Komolasundori O Ekta Bagh Ashe," leaving the theatre community in Dhaka in a state of flux.

Concerts stalled

The concert of Pakistani musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Dhaka has been postponed. The concert was scheduled for July 20 at the United Convention Center in Dhaka. Organised by Asiatic Limited and sponsored by Buy Here Now (BHN), the show has been postponed to November.

Rahat Fateh Ali announced the concert on his official Facebook page on July 11. Priced at Tk 10,000 each, the tickets for the show were already sold out.

However, Hasib-Ul-Islam from Asiatic informed The Daily Star that the exact date for the concert would be announced as soon as the internet services are resumed in the country.

The organisers have also decided to offer a refund option for the purchased tickets since the show has been postponed. The refund option would be available on their website following the announcement of the latest concert date.

