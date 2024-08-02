Jaya Ahsan finally addresses the quota reform movement

Until August 1, almost every significant artiste in Bangladesh had spoken out about the recent violence and ongoing tensions surrounding the quota reform movement. The violence met with the movement has resulted in the tragic loss of over 165 lives and the imprisonment and injury of thousands of students. While many celebrities, including those from Kolkata, have expressed their concerns, some have taken to the streets, and a few remained silent despite the crisis.

Nearly everyone has voiced their opinions in this climate of division, symbolised by red and black. Yet, one prominent figure, acclaimed Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan, remained notably silent. Her voice was highly anticipated, especially during these troubling times, given her track record of speaking out during crises, both in Bangladesh and globally. Jaya Ahsan, one of the most successful celluloid representatives of both Bengals, had been conspicuously absent from the discourse surrounding the bloodshed resulting from violence ensuing from the quota reform movement.

This silence raised eyebrows and questions across various circles, sparking shock and even disdain. Some critics wondered aloud, "How can an artiste who has fearlessly taken to the streets for stray dogs remain so cold to the bloodshed of so many people?"

Finally, in the early hours of the day, Jaya Ahsan broke her silence with a heartfelt message on her personal Facebook account, addressing the criticism and expressing her profound sorrow over the matter.

Jaya wrote, "Despair has thrown me into a tunnel of emptiness. How can so much death and sorrow flood the Bangladesh that my freedom fighter father bled for? The lives lost will never return. The wounds inflicted on our hearts are indelible. How will we walk this path? In a climate of disbelief, distrust, and hatred, will we lose our way?"

"I am directionless, numb, and drowning in despair, silent for weeks! What can I write? What can I say? Who will listen? How are we walking this bloodied, grey journey alone? What kind of darkness has descended upon our lives? How will we continue on this path?"

"Those lives are gone, leaving us with deep sorrow. The value of these fresh, young lives is immense; we owe so much to them! God, give us light in our hearts. Let all hatred and anger wash away in a flood of light and love. Let us move forward, hand in hand, through love and tears, overcoming killing and violence, to reclaim our country as our own. We only want peace."

However, after Jaya shared the post, some netizens criticised her for her delayed response. They argued that while many stars supported the movement from the beginning, Jaya had remained silent until now. Many expressed disappointment, feeling that her support came too late — after the situation had already escalated significantly.

One user commented, "You are maintaining a diplomatic stance." Another netizen said, "As the daughter of a freedom fighter, it doesn't suit you to just call for peace. Freedom fighters stood firmly for truth and justice and fought against injustice."

A third person wrote, "You are seeking peace after all the bloodshed and violence already occurred? Too late." Another commenter added, "A whole lot of word salad saying absolutely nothing. Then again, we don't have any expectations from you anymore."