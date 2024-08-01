Tahsan speaks up for students, netizens say 'too late'

Currently, many stars are voicing their concerns about recent conflicts, violence, and mass arrests arising due to the student protest movement for reformation.

Among them, the well-known musician and actor Tahsan Khan has also spoken out. In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, he expressed his sorrow for those who lost their lives amid the violence and called on everyone to support the students facing oppression.

Here's a translation of Tahsan's poem:

"To lose so many young lives,

Words of sympathy always fall short.

Only those who cherished them know the depth of the pain,

Only the families of the fallen truly understand.

An artiste's reflection on the language of protest,

I choose to remain neutral in this internal conflict.

I want to live in this beloved country,

I am a poet who loves his homeland.

In this divided nation,

I do not engage in the battle between opposing sides,

And so, outside the circles of power, I become a victim of rumours.

I am not a rebellious poem inciting destruction.

A peaceful poet yearns for stability,

With just one request:

We must build our nation,

Erect a barrier against polarisation;

A barrier against the culture of endless conflict.

My time has passed today,

You are the new dawns.

I ask for forgiveness over and over,

Just a poet who feels defeated."

However, after Tahsan shared the post, some netizens criticised him. They argued that Tahsan only spoke up now, while most other stars had been supporting the movement from the start. Many expressed their disappointment, feeling that Tahsan's response on behalf of the students came too late, after much of the situation had already escalated significantly.

One netizen remarked, "Just now waking up, huh?" Another wrote, "Really? Now you're taking a stand? You used to be my idol! Now I look up to Rafi, Madhud, and Abu Saeed." Someone else mentioned, "This protest of yours should have happened earlier."

Interestingly, apart from his career in the entertainment industry, Tahsan is also a teacher. He has taught at a prestigious university in the country. Because of this background, many expected him to show support for the young students from the beginning.