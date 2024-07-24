1,380 arrested in Dhaka over violence centring quota protests: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 1,380 people in 154 cases filed over the violence and sabotage centring the quota reform protests in the capital "over the last few days".

Many of the arrestees are now on remand and they are giving important information about the financing behind the sabotage, and who gave the directives for the violence.

Biplob Kumar Sarker, joint commissioner (operations) of DMP, disclosed these updates today while addressing media at the DMP headquarters today.

He said the miscreants had attacked around 69 police establishments in Dhaka and set fire to several traffic boxes.

"Our development section is working on the loss incurred by police due to the violence. So far, equipment worth Tk 8.72 crore has been found damaged," he said.

Later in the evening, DMP in a statement said they incurred a total of Tk 61 crore loss due to the violence.

The main targets of this attack were the Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Bangladesh Police, he said.

"Three of our policemen sacrificed their lives, they were brutally beaten to death. So not a single person who killed the policemen, who assaulted the police uniform, will be spared," he said.

Biplob said the violence and sabotage that took place in Dhaka over the last few days and the way the police and other government establishments were burnt cannot be a protests of the students in any way, it is the BNP-Jamaat people who have done this and diverted the student protests in a different direction.

"No matter what level of leader, patron, or investor is involved behind the sabotage, they will not be spared. We are determined to bring all of them to book," he said.