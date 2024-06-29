‘Kalki 2898 AD’ serves up five surprise cameos

The buzz surrounding Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD" is intensifying, not only due to its expansive scope, breathtaking visuals, and an impressive ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. The film's star-studded cameos are equally surprising, adding to the allure of the dystopian world it portrays. Here are five notable celebrity appearances to look forward to in this sci-fi movie.

Mrunal Thakur as Divya

Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her role in "Sita Ramam", delivers a standout performance in "Kalki 2898 AD" as Divya, a pregnant woman enlisted as a subject in Supreme Yaskin's (played by Kamal Haasan) Project K initiative. In the film's dystopian future, Supreme Yaskin rules over Kasi, the last remaining city on Earth, and conducts experiments involving impregnating fertile women with a serum. Divya becomes embroiled in a perilous situation when a group of rebels mistake her for the prophesied mother of the tenth avatar of Vishnu, putting her life in jeopardy.

Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has been making waves on social media since yesterday due to his notable role in Kalki 2898 AD. His appearance as Arjun, adorned with a moustache and long hair, has captivated attention. In the film, Arjun is portrayed as attempting to assassinate Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh Bachchan) during the Battle of Kurukshetra. Deverakonda embodies Arjun's blend of overconfidence and arrogance with considerable style and flair.

Dulquer Salmaan as Captain

Dulquer Salmaan appears on screen in a sleeveless black shirt and rugged trousers, with his long hair tied up in a bun, portraying the role of Captain in an impactful manner. Captain is depicted as a blacklisted bounty hunter who takes in a young Bhairava. In his role as Bhairava's guardian, Captain resembles Starlord from Guardians of the Galaxy and imparts his skills to the young boy. However, faced with financial difficulties, Captain doesn't hesitate to sell Bhairava to wealthy warlords.

SS Rajamouli as a bounty hunter

In "Kalki 2898 AD", there's a delightful moment for fans of Baahubali when Prabhas's character Bhairava encounters an old rival played by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. This happens while Bhairava is on a mission to capture Sum-80 (Deepika Padukone), who has escaped from Kasi. Prabhas and Rajamouli share humorous and self-deprecating jokes, including one about how Rajamouli manages to keep Prabhas occupied for at least five years whenever he casts him in a project.

Ram Gopal Varma as Chintu

Another filmmaker appears in a cameo role in "Kalki 2898 AD" — Ram Gopal Varma, who briefly plays the character Chintu, a restaurant owner. His encounter with Bhairava over a piece of egg, right after an intense action scene, adds a fun and engaging moment to the film.