Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer

Hina Khan, celebrated for her role in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", recently took to Instagram to address rumours about her health. She disclosed that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

The actress revealed that her treatment has begun and expressed her determination to face this challenge head-on, firmly believing in her recovery and strength.

On Friday, Hina shared on Instagram that she is "doing well" and asked her fans to extend their warm wishes.

"Hello everyone, I want to clear up some recent rumours and share some important news with all the Hinaholics and my dear supporters. I have been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Despite the severity of this diagnosis, I want to assure you all that I am holding up well. I am strong, resolute, and fully dedicated to beating this illness. My treatment has already started, and I am prepared to do whatever it takes to come out of this even stronger," Hina wrote.

"I respectfully request your understanding and privacy during this period. Your love, strength, and blessings mean a great deal to me. Sharing your personal experiences, stories, and supportive advice would be incredibly valuable as I go through this journey."

She further added, "My family, loved ones, and I remain focused, determined, and positive. By the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will conquer this challenge and regain full health. Please keep me in your prayers and send your love."

As soon as she shared the news, her fans and friends extended their heartfelt wishes, hoping for her swift recovery.

"You have always been incredibly strong. Sending you prayers and lots of healing," wrote Rashami Desai. Ankita Lokhande also commented, "Hina, you are stronger than this. This too shall pass. Sending love and lots of strength to you. God bless you."

Rohan Mehra, her former co-star from "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", wrote, "Oh no. Please take care, Hina di. I'll come to see you as soon as possible." Aamir Ali referred to Hina as "strong" and mentioned, "I'm just a call away if you need anything at any time."

Shraddha Arya commented, "We all hope and pray that you overcome this difficult phase soon. Looking forward to seeing a healthier, happier, stronger, and more powerful you on the other side."