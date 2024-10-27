Pink Power: How TishCAN is helping women turn their breast cancer pain into power

Many people think of pink as the hue that represents femininity. When a woman wears her pink heart on sleeve proudly, her struggles and triumphs may inspire countless others. Such is the story of Nuzhat Tarannum Tishna, founder of TishCAN, a charitable organisation for breast cancer, and a breast cancer survivor herself.

Under the theme "Pink Power: No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone," TishCAN held its annual fundraising event in Lamda Hall, Gulshan Club, on 25 October, 2024, with the room illuminated by bright lights in a sea of delightful pink. This was a demonstration of unity and respect for all the women fighting cancer.

A moving introduction video, detailing Tishna's experience as a cancer survivor, set the tone for the event. After receiving her cancer diagnosis in April 2022, Tishna's fight and subsequent remission transformed her life and drove her to dedicate herself to assisting others going through similar struggles. Her tale moved everyone gathered and has been a shining example to many cancer survivors.

Motivated to transform her suffering into strength, Tishna embarked on her adventure with TishCAN. She dedicated her life to helping others cope with the unknowns brought on by a cancer diagnosis by spreading information, raising donations, and forming a supportive group. Tishna is devoted to making sure that no one fights cancer alone because she believes life after cancer may be even more significant.

At the occasion, experts in the field of breast cancer shared their insights in an effort to clarify the disease's complexities. Keynote speakers Dr Lubna Mariam of the National Institute of ENT Bangladesh dispelled cancer myths and shared cancer facts, while Chief Consultant of Medical Oncology at BRB Hospital Dr Md. Mofazzel Hossain stressed the vital significance of early detection in saving lives.

Anika Rabbani, a well-known yoga instructor and health coach, also spoke on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle in the fight against and treatment of cancer.

Roche Bangladesh and Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd supported the event, with additional assistance coming from United Hospital, Kazi Farms Kitchen, and Acme Laboratories Ltd. United Hospital even provided a free self-testing training station where participants received immediate consulting services.

But it was not the end of the night just yet. A mesmerising performance by the legendary Bengali band Joler Gaan heightened the evening's sentimental mood and reminded the audience of the restorative power of love and togetherness, encouraging them to stick together and savour life.

The proceeds from this emotional evening were presented to Afroza Sultana, a courageous woman in her mid-thirties who is battling cancer and has begun immunotherapy. Helping to alleviate the financial strain of her treatment, the community of TishCAN rallied to raise her spirits as she continued her relentless fight.

The future of TishCAN, according to Tishna, will be one of education, support, and strength. Being able to bounce back emotionally and mentally is just as crucial as catching problems early. This platform provides a unified front for those going through the lengthy battle with cancer. So, if Tish-CAN do it, then you definitely can too!

To find out more about TishCAN and how you can help, visit:

Facebook – TishCANBD

Photo: Courtesy