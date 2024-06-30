Prabhas, Big B starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ becomes 2024’s biggest Indian film

With Rs 415 crore grossed worldwide and over Rs 220 crore netted in India, Kalki 2898 AD shatters multiple records.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film, "Kalki 2898 AD," is taking the box office by storm, achieving a record-breaking success. Garnering an impressive Rs 415 crore globally and over Rs 220 crore in India within just three days, the film is setting new benchmarks.

Here are the records "Kalki 2898 AD" has smashed so far:

Biggest opener for an Indian cinema in 2024

With a staggering Rs 191.5 crore worldwide on its opening day, "Kalki 2898 AD" has become the biggest opener of 2024. It has far surpassed Hrithik Roshan's "Fighter," which had collected Rs 35 crore worldwide on its first day.

Highest-grossing Indian film of 2024

In just three days, "Kalki 2898 AD" has claimed the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, overtaking Teja Sajja's Telugu film "Hanu-Man," which had accumulated Rs 350 crore worldwide.

Third-highest opening for an Indian film ever and second-biggest Prabhas opener

"Kalki 2898 AD" achieved the third-highest opening for an Indian film ever, with a global opening of Rs 191.5 crore. It outperformed the opening day records of blockbusters like "KGF 2," which collected Rs 159 crore worldwide, and "Jawan," which earned Rs 129.10 crore worldwide. However, "RRR" and "Baahubali 2" still hold the top spots with Rs 223 crore and Rs 217 crore on their first days, respectively. Given that "Baahubali 2" also starred Prabhas, "Kalki 2898 AD" becomes his second-biggest opener.

Tollywood's sixth highest-grossing film to date

"Kalki 2898 AD" has now become Tollywood's sixth highest-grossing film, surpassing Allu Arjun's "Pushpa: The Rise." Prabhas' other films, including "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion," "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire," "Baahubali: The Beginning," and "Saaho," occupy the top positions, with Jr NTR and Ram Charan's "RRR" holding the second spot.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, "Kalki 2898 AD" also features stellar performances from Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in leading roles.