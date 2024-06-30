TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jun 30, 2024 05:48 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 05:57 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Prabhas, Big B starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ becomes 2024’s biggest Indian film

With Rs 415 crore grossed worldwide and over Rs 220 crore netted in India, Kalki 2898 AD shatters multiple records.
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jun 30, 2024 05:48 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 05:57 PM
Pabhas, Big B starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ becomes 2024’s biggest Indian film
Photos: Collected

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film, "Kalki 2898 AD," is taking the box office by storm, achieving a record-breaking success. Garnering an impressive Rs 415 crore globally and over Rs 220 crore in India within just three days, the film is setting new benchmarks. 

Here are the records "Kalki 2898 AD" has smashed so far:

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Biggest opener for an Indian cinema in 2024

With a staggering Rs 191.5 crore worldwide on its opening day, "Kalki 2898 AD" has become the biggest opener of 2024. It has far surpassed Hrithik Roshan's "Fighter," which had collected Rs 35 crore worldwide on its first day.

Highest-grossing Indian film of 2024

In just three days, "Kalki 2898 AD" has claimed the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, overtaking Teja Sajja's Telugu film "Hanu-Man," which had accumulated Rs 350 crore worldwide.

Third-highest opening for an Indian film ever and second-biggest Prabhas opener

"Kalki 2898 AD" achieved the third-highest opening for an Indian film ever, with a global opening of Rs 191.5 crore. It outperformed the opening day records of blockbusters like "KGF 2," which collected Rs 159 crore worldwide, and "Jawan," which earned Rs 129.10 crore worldwide. However, "RRR" and "Baahubali 2" still hold the top spots with Rs 223 crore and Rs 217 crore on their first days, respectively. Given that "Baahubali 2" also starred Prabhas, "Kalki 2898 AD" becomes his second-biggest opener.

Tollywood's sixth highest-grossing film to date

"Kalki 2898 AD" has now become Tollywood's sixth highest-grossing film, surpassing Allu Arjun's "Pushpa: The Rise." Prabhas' other films, including "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion," "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire," "Baahubali: The Beginning," and "Saaho," occupy the top positions, with Jr NTR and Ram Charan's "RRR" holding the second spot.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, "Kalki 2898 AD" also features stellar performances from Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in leading roles.

Read more

Pankaj Tripathi dismisses Pankaj Jha's claims of him ‘glamourising struggles’

Related topic:
PrabhasAmitabh BacchanKamal HaasanDeepika PadukoneKalki 2898 ADKalki 2898 AD recordsKalki 2898 AD filmKalki 2898 AD box office
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ranveer-Deepika share wedding video after 5 years

Ranveer-Deepika share wedding video after 5 years 

8m ago
Shruti Haasan

It’d be an honour to work with dad: Shruti Haasan

9y ago
‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan heads to Delhi to shoot for Mani Ratnam's upcoming film

‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan heads to Delhi to shoot for Mani Ratnam's upcoming film

2m ago
'Fighter' may release in Bangladesh on the same day as its global premiere

'Fighter' may release in Bangladesh on the same day as its global premiere

5m ago
Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump ahead of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ pre-release event

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump ahead of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ pre-release event

1w ago
|বাণিজ্য

৩ বছরে এস আলমের ২ প্রতিষ্ঠানের ৩ হাজার ৫৩৮ কোটি টাকা ভ্যাট ফাঁকি: এনবিআর

জরিমানাসহ তাদের কাছে সরকারের পাওনা ৭ হাজার কোটির বেশি; এস আলম গ্রুপের দাবি, তারা ‘এক টাকাও ভ্যাট ফাঁকি দেয়নি’

২১ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

‘প্রত্যয় স্কিম’ প্রত্যাহারের দাবিতে সব পাবলিক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে কাল থেকে কর্মবিরতি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification