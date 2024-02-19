Deepika Padukone stuns BAFTA in a Sabyasachi saree

Popular Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone stunned the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) by donning a traditional Indian saree designed by acclaimed Indian-Bengali designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee while presenting a major award at the prestigious event.

Deepika presented the award for the Best Film not in the English Language to actor Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone Of Interest" at the historic Royal Festival Hall in London, UK, on Sunday evening. The other nominees for the category were "20 Days in Mariupol", "Anatomy of a Fall", "Past Lives" and "Society of the Snow".

The star recently shared her look through a social media post on Instagram, captioning her experience at the BAFTA's in just one word, "Gratitude", expressing gratitude for being obliged to be selected as an award presenter at the prestigious event.

The actress wore a golden and silver-hued shimmery saree with sequins all over her saree, which was paired with a matching blouse with strappy sleeves. With dewy makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, a messy hair bun, and statement earrings, she stole the hearts of the audience.

As soon as she stepped on the stage, the audience filled the historic hall with applause. The actress joined the list of award presenters with Hollywood A-listers like David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh, Hugh Grant and Lily Collins.

The event was attended by Prince William, Robert Downey Junior, Andrew Scott, Emma Stone and Florence Pugh, amongst others.

The actress also stunned at the Oscars last year, representing India on the world stage.

"Oppenheimer", a three-hour epic about the making of the atomic bomb in World War Two, was the big winner at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, winning the top honours for best film and best director as well as five other awards.

One of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, it also won awards for leading actor Cillian Murphy, who portrays the American theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, supporting actor Robert Downey Jr, editing, cinematography and original score.

Emma Stone picked up the Leading Actress award for sex-charged Gothic comedy "Poor Things", which won five prizes overall.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the supporting actress prize for her role in "The Holdovers", a comedy set in a boys' boarding school.

"The Zone of Interest", about the commandant of Auschwitz and his family living next to the Nazi death camp, won three prizes - outstanding British film, film not in the English language and sound.

Courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall" won the first prize of the night, original screenplay. The adapted screenplay went to the comedy-drama "American Fiction", which is based on the 2001 novel "Easure" by Percival Everett.

The best documentary went to "20 Days in Mariupol", journalist Mstyslav Chernov's personal account of the siege of the Ukrainian city in 2022.

"This is not about us, this about Ukraine, about people of Mariupol... the day before yesterday, another Ukrainian city has fallen... many cities before that," Chernov said in his acceptance speech.