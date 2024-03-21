Ranveer Singh to take paternity leave to take care of Deepika

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are reveling in one of the most cherished chapters of their lives. The soon-to-be parents are basking in the joy of becoming parents for the first time. Ranveer Singh, who adores his wife, is looking forward to taking care of her as she prepares to bring their child into the world.

As per reports from Zoom, Deepika has diligently fulfilled all her professional commitments and is now set to savour her maternity leave to the fullest. In a heartwarming gesture, Ranveer Singh is also prepared to take extensive paternity leave to dedicate a year to ensure his wife's comfort and well-being during the pregnancy.

Previously, Ranveer Singh's calendar was brimming with commitments. However, with his schedule now cleared for a year due to the availability of dates for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Baiju Bawra", he has taken a firm decision to not take on any new projects until "Don 3" and "Shaktimaan". According to reports, the "Padmavat" actor intends to dedicate the upcoming months to spending quality time with Deepika and their budding baby.

In February, Deepika and Ranveer joyfully announced their pregnancy. They unveiled an artwork adorned with small onesies, baby shoes, and accessories in both pink and blue hues, bearing the inscription "September 2024," thereby disclosing the anticipated arrival date of their first child.

As for Deepika Padukone, the actress is gearing up for her roles in "Kalki 2898 AD", alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again". She last starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's "Fighter".