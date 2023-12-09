Ranveer to play antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Brahmastra 2’?

Following the release of "Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022)," there have been ongoing rumours regarding Ranveer Singh's potential portrayal of Dev in the film's second installment directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Earlier speculations included Hrithik Roshan and Kannada actor Yash for the role, yet no official confirmation was made. According to a report from News18, Ranveer has recently given the nod to play the eagerly awaited character of Dev, who was unveiled as the antagonist in the concluding moments of "Brahmastra."

According to a source, "Ranveer Singh has been confirmed for the role of Dev and has officially signed on. The script for the second part is currently in development, and the film is scheduled to commence production in 2025. Ayan is currently occupied with 'War 2,' and Ranveer is set to start shooting for 'Baiju Bawra' this year. The exact commencement date for 'Brahmastra 2' remains uncertain at this time."

"If everything proceeds as planned, Ranveer is set to commence shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' in mid-2024. Although the initial plan was to begin filming for 'Brahmastra 2' in early 2025, recent reports indicate that 'Don 3' is also scheduled to start production around the same time. It is highly probable that Ranveer will prioritise shooting for 'Don 3' before proceeding to film 'Brahmastra 2," the source mentioned.

This marks the first collaboration of two real-life Bollywood couples off-screen, namely Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, in a film. Deepika takes on the role of Amrita, Ranbir Kapoor's mother, in "Brahmastra."

"Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, unveiled the Astraverse, captivating the Indian audience.

With pivotal roles played by Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, the film emerged as one of the top-grossing releases of 2022. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan made a notable extended cameo. Since its September 2022 debut, fans have eagerly awaited the revelation of the actor portraying Dev, Shiva's father, in the movie.