Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana’ filming stalled over copyright offence

The filming of Nitesh Tiwari's long-awaited "Ramayana", featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, has come to a standstill due to a change in production hands, which has not resolved the ongoing challenges in the filmmaking process.

Since the departure of the previous co-producer, Madhu Mantena, the film was believed to be receiving a fresh approach. However, at Mantena's request, the filming process has been halted until he is adequately compensated.

According to Mid-Day, production on Nitesh Tiwari's mythological film has been halted due to a copyright offence. Despite a brief continuation of filming following the notice, shooting has been finally suspended since last week. A legal settlement is necessary before the project can proceed.

Mid-Day has also reported that, despite the ongoing halt, the film is still in effect. Shooting for the project is anticipated to recommence in three weeks, awaiting the settlement of date-related issues. Ranbir Kapoor and the costar Sunny Deol already have busy schedules with their other upcoming films. As a result, adjustments to the shooting schedule will be made to accommodate their amenability.

The filming will be split into two parts, with the second instalment scheduled for release six months after the premiere of the first part.

The pre-production efforts of the makers span half a decade, transforming scrambled words into refined scripts and visual aesthetics to bring to light. Recent months have witnessed an intensive flurry of activity including rigorous look tests, pre-visualisation exercises, and technical run-throughs conducted across Mumbai and Los Angeles.

With a focus on leveraging visual effects, the forthcoming film is poised to etch a milestone in the history of Indian cinema. Spearheaded by the visionary duo of Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra from DNEG, the production boasts a cadre of proficient VFX artisans at the helm.

Additionally, media reports indicate an exclusive allocation of 500 days for the complex VFX process.