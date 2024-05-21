‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ likely to release in Bangladesh with its Indian premiere

A soon-to-be-releasing Bollywood film is set to premiere in our local theatres, alongside its release in India, after the government lifted restrictions on screening times, except during festivals. This concession, granted for two years, has allowed several Bollywood films to be released over the past year.

However, the industry faced a lull with no new film imports for several weeks due to the International Mother Language Month in February and the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, right after. The hiatus is now ending, as Mumbai's film stars will grace our big screens again with new releases.

Amongst the upcoming releases is "Mr & Mrs Mahi", featuring stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is scheduled to be released in India on May 31. Bangladeshi filmmaker, producer, and distributor Anonno Mamun shared that he is also attempting to release the film in Bangladesh on the same day.

On Monday (May 20) afternoon, Mamun disclosed to Bangla Tribune that an application had been submitted to the ministry for authorisation to import the film. He remarked, "We have already applied to the ministry to import the film. We hope to receive the requisite permission within this week. If everything proceeds smoothly, we aim to release the film on the same day as its Indian premier."

Anonno Mamun shared a sneak peek on the import of the anticipated release "Mr & Mrs Mahi" on his social media platform. In his post, he expressed excitement, stating, "This marks my first experience of watching a Janhvi Kapoor film in a Bangladeshi cinema hall."

"Finalising the release of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' hinges on securing approval from the Ministry and the censor board. So, the audience has to sit tight and wait for a few more days," Mamun added.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, "Mr & Mrs Mahi" boasts a stellar cast including Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Abhishek Banerjee, and more. The film is produced by Karan Johar in collaboration with Zee Studios.