China-Bangladesh Singing Competition returns in honour of 50-year diplomatic bond

Photo: Collected

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China, the Second China-Bangladesh Singing Competition is all set to be held, bringing together participants from both nations through the universal language of music.

The cross-cultural event, aimed at strengthening mutual friendship and understanding, will begin in August 2025 and conclude with the grand finale in September. 

According to a press release from the competition's organising committee, the preliminary round will take place on August 25, while the final round is scheduled for September 19, 2025.

The competition offers a unique format: Bangladeshi and non-Chinese citizens will perform songs in Chinese, while Chinese participants will sing in Bengali — an artistic gesture symbolising harmony and respect between the two cultures. Organisers have invited music enthusiasts who are passionate about promoting cross-cultural friendship to participate. 

Further details, including registration and event guidelines, can be obtained from Shanto-Mariam-Honghe Confucius Classroom, Confucius Institute at University of Dhaka, Confucius Institute at North South University, Chinese Enterprises Association Bangladesh, Chinese Expatriates Federation Bangladesh.

This musical initiative is part of a broader series of celebrations marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh-China diplomatic relations, offering participants a chance to build bridges through melody and meaning.

