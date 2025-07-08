'Wicked' director to helm live-action ‘Hot Wheels’ film

Following the massive success of "Wicked: Part One", director Jon M Chu is gearing up for his next cinematic venture, a live-action "Hot Wheels" movie for Warner Bros and Mattel. The high-speed project will bring to life some of the world's "hottest and sleekest vehicles," although plot details remain under wraps.

Inspired by the iconic Mattel toy line, "Hot Wheels" is the latest in a growing wave of toy-based adaptations following the global phenomenon "Barbie", which earned $1.44 billion at the box office. Other upcoming Mattel film projects include adaptations of Barney, Polly Pocket, Uno, and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.

"Hot Wheels has always been about more than just speed — it's about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play," Chu said in a statement. "Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I'm excited to create an adventure that honours Hot Wheels' legacy while taking it in a bold new direction."

The screenplay will be written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, the creative duo behind "Creed II" and Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone". The film will also be produced by JJ Abrams' company, Bad Robot Productions and Chu's Electric Somewhere.

Robbie Brenner, president and chief content officer of Mattel Studios, praised the team, calling them "uniquely positioned to capture the heart, adrenaline, and spirit of Hot Wheels, a leading brand in car culture."

"Chu's talent for building visually stunning, emotionally rich worlds makes him the perfect choice to bring 'Hot Wheels' to life," Brenner added.

Chu, who previously collaborated with Warner Bros on "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights", has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand directors.

Alongside "Hot Wheels", he's attached to several major projects, including a Play Doh animated adventure, a Britney Spears biopic, an adaptation of the Dr Seuss book "Oh, the Places You'll Go" and another stage-to-screen musical titled "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat".