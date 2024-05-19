Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji to reunite for ‘Nayak 2’

"Nayak", featuring Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, remains a beloved political action film. The movie tells the story of Shivaji Rao (Anil Kapoor), who unexpectedly becomes chief minister. Now, after twenty-three years, reports suggest that "Nayak 2" is in development, potentially reuniting Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji for the sequel.

Producer Mukut has confirmed the project's progress and stated that an official announcement is upcoming. He added that the screenplay is currently in development, and the team aims to retain Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in their respective roles.

Mukut conveyed to Mid-day, "We are planning the sequel, and taking the story forward with the [existing] characters. I bought the rights a long time ago from producer AM Rathnam. We are writing the script right now with the leads in mind and [incorporating] other actors too. As soon as the writing is complete, we'll decide the way ahead. We have a couple of directors in mind, but nobody has been finalised."

Mukut mentioned that he has started preliminary discussions with Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, though they are still in the early stages. Concerning the introduction of new actors in the sequel, he stated that it will depend on the development of the characters and which actors are best suited for those roles.

A source referenced by the news portal indicated that the sequel will continue the story from where the first film ended, exploring the consequences of Shivaji and his family's time in power. Additionally, "Nayak 2" will address themes such as corruption, bureaucracy, and, crucially, the impact on the populace.

"Nayak" was a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil film "Mudhalvan". The cast featured Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever. Released in 2001, the movie received critical acclaim and commercial success, becoming one of the most remarkable films of the year.