‘Animal’ not releasing in Bangladesh today

The much anticipated multi-starrer thriller, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal" will not be released in Bangladesh alongside its global release today (December 1).

This Ranbir Kapoor starrer film received clearance from The Ministry of Information on November 28, following an application by Kibria Films, an international movie-importing company.

However, Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB) member and producer Khorshed Alam Khosru informed that imported films like "Animal" require clearance from BFCB as well, before officially being released in the local theatres.

"The movie hasn't even submitted to BFCB yet, let alone the matter of getting clearance," Khorshed Alam said.

"We didn't receive the film. Usually, upon getting clearance from the Ministry of Information, the importing company requires follow-up paperwork. I believe, Kibria Films couldn't arrange for these in due time, so 'Animal' is not releasing on Friday, that's confirmed," concluded Khorshed Alam.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the release, the advance tickets for "Animal" have also started selling in some theatres in the country.

Filmmaker Anonno Mamun is behind the Bangladesh debut of "Animal". He had earlier brought Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" and "Jawan". Amongst them, "Jawan" was released at the same time as India, but there was a lot of delay in the case of "Pathaan".

Now, the anticipation is building for Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal". Audiences are eager to know when the film will be released in theaters in the country.

The first trailer of the movie recently unveiled an intense family drama centered around the complicated relationship between Arjun Singh, portrayed by Ranbir, and his father, Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika plays Ranbir's romantic interest, while Bobby takes on the role of the main antagonist.

The pan-Indian film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, amongst others.