New track from 'Pushpa 2' features Shreya Ghoshal as sole vocalist in six languages

The Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer much-awaited film "Pushpa 2" is slated to release on August 15. With each teaser and release of its stellar songs, the fans are biding their time. The first song, "Pushpa Pushpa", was released a few days ago and has already become a huge hit. Now the second track titled "Angaro Sa", has been released.

The second song was released in a total of six languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Bangla. Popular Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal, in particular, is now making headlines as she has lent her voice to all six versions of the song which were composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Although the song is already available to listen to, the full video has yet to be released. For now, the directors have put out a lyrical video, featuring the entire composition of the song. The teaser of the film, on the other hand, features the entire team, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and producer Sukumar.

In 2021, as the Corona epidemic waned, "Pushpa: The Rise" took the Indian box office by storm. The film grossed over Rs 370 crore worldwide. Its sequel has now been set to be released three years after the first part. However, this time, director Sukumar aims to take "Pushpa" to new heights.

Furthermore, the climax of the second instalment will strike a chord with the audience. The director shared with the media that the "Pushpa 2" has been designed keeping in mind that the first part was a great success around the world. Additionally, the character of Fahadh Faasil will receive more importance compared to the first one.

In the initial week of April, the teaser for "Pushpa 2" debuted, featuring Allu Arjun adorned in a blue saree, sporting Vermilion on his forehead, garlands adorning his neck, a nose pin, and bangles on his wrists – evoking the semblance of a third-gender individual. The actor's polished portrayal piqued the audience's curiosity.

Regarding the film series, Allu Arjun remarked, "Pushpa's journey does not end in the second instalment." He confirmed that "Pushpa 3" is in the works. In February, the actor revealed plans for a special franchise centered around the character, indicating that more movies will be produced featuring Pushpa.