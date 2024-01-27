‘Kanguva’: Bobby Deol's first look as Udhiran revealed on his birthday

On the occasion of his 55th birthday, actor Bobby Deol's first look as Udhiran in the upcoming Tamil period action drama film "Kanguva" was revealed by the film's team. Shared by Studio Green on X (formerly Twitter), the poster depicts Bobby Deol wearing antlers on his long hair, with distinctive eye colour and a ribcage over his vest.

Suriya, who is also part of the cast, took to social media to wish Bobby Deol and share the poster. Suriya commended Bobby's transformation into the powerful character of Udhiran and urged fans to watch out for him in the film.

Directed by Siva, "Kanguva" also stars Disha Patani in lead roles. Earlier this month, the film's team released a poster showcasing two distinct looks of Suriya, one as a warrior and the other as a modern man. The official release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Suriya, expressing his sentiments about completing the shoot, shared a still from "Kanguva" on Instagram. He conveyed gratitude to director Siva and the entire team, describing the film as "huge and special."

"Kanguva" was announced last year with a title teaser featuring intriguing elements such as an eagle, a dog, a masked warrior on a horse, and a massive army. The film is expected to be released in 10 languages.

During the filming of a fight scene for "Kanguva", an incident occurred where a rope camera lost control and fell on Suriya, resulting in minor injuries. The shoot was cancelled following the incident, which took place around midnight at EVP Film City, as reported by ANI sources.