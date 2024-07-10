Urvashi Rautela hospitalised

Actress Urvashi Rautela has been hospitalised following an injury sustained while filming Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming Telugu movie "NBK 109" in Hyderabad. The film features Bobby Deol in a lead role.

According to a press statement from Urvashi Rautela's team, the actress sustained a severe fracture. She is currently hospitalised and receiving top-notch medical care. Her team explained that the injury occurred during the filming of an intense action scene, and she has been in considerable pain since the incident.

Urvashi recently flew to Hyderabad to begin the third phase of shooting for "NBK 109", according to reports.

Further information about Urvashi's health and details surrounding the accident are still forthcoming.

Urvashi has refrained from posting any photos or videos from her time in the hospital.

Provisionally titled NBK 109, the movie started filming in November 2023. Under the direction of Bobby Kolli, with music composed by Thaman S, the release date remains unannounced.

In her latest project, Urvashi starred in the contentious film "JNU: Jahangir National University", where she took on the role of a college politician.

Urvashi's forthcoming projects feature "NBK 109" alongside Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Nandamuri Balakrishna, "Baap" with Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sanjay Dutt, and "Inspector Avinash 2" with Randeep Hooda.